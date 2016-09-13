The Sun News
Female bomber blows self up

The Nigerian Army killed a female suicide bomber on Sunday  near a military checkpoint in Dikwa local government area of Borno State when soldiers opened fire on her.
The spokesman also added that such remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents “now disguise or pretend to be mad men or women in order to gain access to some locations especially in Maiduguri.”
The army said in a statement that the bomber pretended to be a visitor coming from Monguno town to check on her parents in Dikwa.
“Her true intentions were exposed when soldiers on guard recalled that she had arrived from the wrong direction…”
Army spokesman, Col. Sani Usman said the spontaneous judgment of the troops who fired paid off when suddenly the lady blew up in loud explosion after she was shot at. The explosion injured three soldiers at the checkpoint.
“Troops, sensing the direction of approach was abnormal, were suspicious and fired a shot at her and the sentry was proven right as the female suicide bomber was carrying a Person Borne Improvised Explosive Device (PBIED) which exploded with a loud bang, killing her instantly and causing minor injury on two  soldiers and a Civilian JTF assisting them.”
Usman said the three injured personnel had resumed duties after treatment.
He also added that the incident proved that “there are a few remnants of Boko Haram terrorists that are determined to carry out criminal acts to create panic and insecurity in some areas.”
The Islamist terror group, Boko Haram, had severally used young girls as human bombs in its six-year insurgency in North-East, which has left, at least, 17,000 dead and made more than 2.6 million homeless.
In July 2014, Kano was hit four times in the space of a week by a spate of young female suicide bombers, whom experts said were unlikely to be willing participants to the carnage.
Also in November last year, at least 15 people were killed after two female suicide bombers, one said to be aged as young as 11, blew themselves up at a busy mobile phone market in North-East, a day after more than 30 were killed in a bomb blast. One of the bombers was said to be aged just 11 and the other 18.
In February this year, two female suicide bombers between the ages of 17 and 20 blew themselves up in a camp set up for people displaced by terrorists, killing, at least, 58 people. But others were spared when a third intended bomber realised at the last minute that her family had taken shelter there, too, and refused to detonate her explosives, relief officials said.
In March this year, two female suicide bombers detonated explosives in an attack on a mosque in Ummarari, a village outside Miduguri, the capital of Borno State, killing 24 people and wounding 18.

