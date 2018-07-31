– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - Nigerians killing Nigerians in South Africa – FG
31st July 2018 - Ekweremadu exposes plots against him
31st July 2018 - Saraki, Dogara, Mark, Reps caucus furious over move to impeach Ortom
31st July 2018 - Benue: Hold Buhari responsible if law, order break down – Southern, Middle Belt Forum
31st July 2018 - Again, US demands trial of people behind killings in Nigeria
31st July 2018 - The killing of policemen
31st July 2018 - LOVETH UCHE 09098960532
30th July 2018 - Air Force destroys another terrorists stronghold in Borno, kills scores
30th July 2018 - UPDATE: Imo Assembly clears Head of Service, Callistus Ekenze as new dep. gov.
30th July 2018 - ICPAN setup 6 zonal offices for job creation
Home / Cover / National / Nigerians killing Nigerians in South Africa – FG
FELLOW NIGERIANS

Nigerians killing Nigerians in South Africa – FG

— 31st July 2018

She said reports on Nigerians killed in South Africa recently indicated that they were killed by fellow Nigerians, unlike the past when South Africans were killing Nigerians.

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has faulted Mr Femi Falana’s submission that both the Nigerian government and its South African counterpart failed to prevent the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

READ ALSO: Falana puts number of Nigerians killed in South Africa at 121

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, yesterday, said the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari changed the previous situation.

She said reports on Nigerians killed in South Africa recently indicated that they were killed by fellow Nigerians, unlike the past when South Africans were killing Nigerians.

Falana, who spoke on Sunday, following the death of Chibuzo Nwankwo, an indigene of Enugu state, said in the past one and half years, 121 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa, without the governments of Nigeria and South Africa doing anything about the killings.

Falana said both governments deliberately refused to put a stop to the xenophobic attacks unleashed on immigrants from African countries by the people of South Africa.

But, Dabiri, in a WhatsApp message sent to Daily Sun, said, “Don’t forget this latest killing is by a Nigerian.

“The last three killings have been Nigerians killing Nigerians, some, quite worrisome and a more dangerous trend. Six policemen involved in the killing of Nigerians, over the years, have recently been arraigned in court, and the Nigerian Embassy is closely monitoring the cases in court.

“The Nigerian government will continue to demand justice for killings, but, this element of Nigerians killing fellow Nigerians in another country will only complicate matters.”

Dabiri further said: “This is the first time policemen would be arraigned for killings which is as a result of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s persistent intervention on the matter. The Nigerian involved in this killing has been arrested,” she concluded.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FELLOW NIGERIANS

Nigerians killing Nigerians in South Africa – FG

— 31st July 2018

She said reports on Nigerians killed in South Africa recently indicated that they were killed by fellow Nigerians, unlike the past when South Africans were killing Nigerians. Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government has faulted Mr Femi Falana’s submission that both the Nigerian government and its South African counterpart failed to prevent the killing of…

  • SECURITY AGENCIES HARASS

    Ekweremadu exposes plots against him

    — 31st July 2018

    Ekweremadu says he has done nothing wrong to warrant the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and security agencies harassing him. Fred Itua, Abuja Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said several attempts have been made to sack him, but has assured his constituents and supporters that he will emerge from his travails. He said he…

  • SACRED INSTITUTION

    Saraki, Dogara, Mark, Reps caucus furious over move to impeach Ortom

    — 31st July 2018

    “We believe it is the sacred institution of the legislature that is being desecrated and rubbished in all these negative developments.” Fred Itua, Abuja Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have described as “a desecration of the legislative sanctity”, the ongoing situation in Benue State, wherein eight, out of the…

  • SOUTHERN

    Benue: Hold Buhari responsible if law, order break down – Southern, Middle Belt Forum

    — 31st July 2018

    The group said: “ The attention of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has been drawn to the barring of fangs and instigation of anarchy by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in Benue State. Chinelo Obogo The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, comprising Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and the Pan Niger…

  • CRIMINAL PEOPLE

    Again, US demands trial of people behind killings in Nigeria

    — 31st July 2018

    “It is… essential that those arrested should face charges in court, because bringing the criminal people to justice is a first step to end the violence.” Gyang Bere, Jos The United States has, again, urged Nigerian Government to arrest and prosecute people behind killings of innocent persons in the Middle Belt region of the country….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share