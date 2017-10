As part of this year’s Felabration, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the death of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, his former pianist, Duro Ikujenyo, album designer, Lemmy Gharioku and saxophonist, Rilwanu Fagbemi aka Showboy have been penciled down as panelists at a debate organsied by and holding at Alliance Francias, Lagos tomorrow, Saturday October 14 at 6:30 pm.

According to the organiser, the trio shall discuss Fela’s music, his philosophy and ties with Alliance Francias.