Fela, Macron and Nigeria

The man was originally called Fela Ransome Kuti. To validate his cultural roots as an African original, he changed his name to Fela Anikulapo Kuti. But those who loved him and those who didn’t love him knew him simply as Fela. He had grown through his liberation music and his “yabis” into the nemesis of scoundrels and a global icon for whom a second name was unnecessary and a surname was a luxury. He lived an iconoclastic life, marrying 27 wives in one day. It was debatable whether a man with such a spare frame was able to do his husbandly duties to all of his 27 women regularly. He smoked Indian hemp at his club even though he knew it was a forbidden item in Nigeria. When his mother, Funmilayo, an activist herself, died presumably from rough-handling by government officials in the 1970s, Fela took an empty casket to Dodan Barracks, the seat of the Federal Government then, for donation to the Olusegun Obasanjo government, but the donation was rejected.

In his later years as a musician, Fela wore nothing on stage except his skimpy underwear. No Nigerian musician before him had dared to come out in public with something close to Adam’s birthday suit. Now the girl actresses and musicians are flaunting their underwear and buttocks. When social media activists challenged singer Tiwa Savage, for exposing her buttocks bit by bit in her tattered bump shorts, she retorted: “you aint seen nothing yet.” My comment: “pretty girl, show us more.”

Fela called his house Kalakuta Republic and most people thought it was chic. But Obasanjo’s military junta did not think so. In February 1977, that government did the unthinkable: it burnt down Fela’s Kalakuta Republic and then they sought to kill the story. Yakubu Mohammed, a medium-sized man, has the huge heart of a professional journalist. As the associate editor of the New Nigerian in Lagos, he was on duty on that fateful day in February 1977 when the story of the burning of Kalakuta Republic broke. He despatched his reporters and photographers to cover the story. Later that day, he got a call from Dodan Barracks ordering him not to publish what happened at Fela’s house. Yakubu told the voice at the other end of the phone that he does not take instructions from Dodan Barracks. He called the managing director of the New Nigerian (NN) in Kaduna, Mr. Turi Muhammadu, to report what transpired. Muhammadu told him to write the report by himself without any sensationalism and get it published. At 7pm an official of the National Security Organisation (NSO) arrived at Yakubu’s office telling him that the government would issue a statement on the matter, so he should not publish anything on it. Yakubu told him he would publish the government’s statement along with the report of the incident. Most of the newspapers chickened out but the New Nigerian, a federal government-owned newspaper, published the story. Government eventually said that the Kalakuta Republic was burnt down by an “unknown soldier.” For the various governments in Nigeria, Fela was a persona non grata, a pariah, an untouchable rebel, touchable only with the fist of iron. That is the man that the President of France, a major world power, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, was honouring with his esteemed presence at the New Afrika Shrine, owned by Fela’s son, Femi, also a musician of note. Mr. Macron sat at the Shrine listening to Nigeria’s leading musicians as they sang their songs into the ears of the morning.