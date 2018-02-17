The Sun News
Latest
17th February 2018 - Federer extends $5m-a-year partnership with Mercedes –Benz
17th February 2018 - I’m keen to put Nigerian tennis on the map – Macleod
17th February 2018 - 18 schools set for PwC Chess4Change tourney
17th February 2018 - Abiakpo wins Ikot Ekpene Ward One football tournament
17th February 2018 - Why I wear white – Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo
17th February 2018 - Why married women cheat
17th February 2018 - Being a Dad : Ways to strengthen father-son relationship
17th February 2018 - Being a Mom : Five things a mother should tell her daughter about dating
17th February 2018 - How we keep romance alive
17th February 2018 - Tonto Dikeh: Sex, drugs, booze and I
Home / Sports / Federer extends $5m-a-year partnership with Mercedes –Benz

Federer extends $5m-a-year partnership with Mercedes –Benz

— 17th February 2018

ROGER FEDERER has agreed to extend his $5million-a-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz.

Federer, 36, has been the car giants’ global brand ambassador for more than 10 years.

And that will now go on with an announcement made today hours ahead of his clash with Robin Haase in Rotterdam.

A win will see Federer topple Nadal as the world No 1 – and become the oldest in tennis history.

Mercedes-Benz Cars spokesman Dr Jens Thiemer said: “Roger Federer is an outstanding athlete who has shaped tennis for decades and stands for top performance.

“As a successful top athlete, he ideally represents our brand as we are united by the demand for perfection and the will to succeed.

“Beyond sport, he is a great personality and a true gentleman with a heart, that cares for the game and those less fortunate, and is adored by his fans.

“With his pioneering tennis format Laver Cup, Roger is the pioneer of new, modern tennis events and, like the brand itself, he carves out innovative paths.”

Federer added: “I am proud to cooperate with Mercedes-Benz over such a long period of time.

“Mercedes-Benz is one of the most iconic global brands in the world and I am so excited to continue this incredible partnership and be part of the Mercedes-Benz family for many years to come.”

Federer began working with Mercedes 10 years ago with the focus exclusively on China.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tonto Dikeh: Sex, drugs, booze and I

— 17th February 2018

Paulinus Aidoghie and Fred Itua, Abuja  Tonto Dikeh didn’t enter Nollywood gently. She came in rough and ready, a bold and brash talent whose intense acting skill swiftly carved her a niche in Tinsel town. With movies after movies, she worked her way into stardom––and into storms, especially with her role in the adult-themed Dirty…

  • World Bank approves $486m for Nigeria’s power sector

    — 17th February 2018

    World Bank has approved a 486 million dollars credit facility to Nigeria for electricity grid improvements, the lender said on Friday. “The investments under the Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project will increase the power transfer capacity of the transmission network and enable distribution companies to supply consumers with additional power,” the World Bank said. Nigeria’s  power…

  • Gulfstream G500 Jet launches in Nigeria

    — 17th February 2018

    The all-new Gulfstream G500 business jet made its Nigerian debut this week, with Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation’s senior executives visiting Nigeria to give current and potential customers an opportunity to experience firsthand the new aircraft’s cutting-edge technology, unparalleled comfort and superior craftsmanship. The Gulfstream G500 business jet was on display for private viewing at the ExecuJet…

  • Nigeria, global bodies move against illicit financial flows in Africa

    — 17th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Nigeria has joined various global bodies, including the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank Group to square up against all forms of Illicit Financial Flows (IFF) currently draining the economic fortunes of Africa. Industry records show the continent loses $80 billion annually to IFF on a conservative…

  • Tormented By Epilepsy, Bullied By Peers, Boy, 16, Commits Suicide By Drinking Hypo Solution

    — 17th February 2018

    OWOLOLA ADEBOLA The tragedy of Matthew Gbodi, a 16-year-old who committed suicide last week in his family home at B13 Egikun Street, Ogbagi Akoko, Ondo State, is still generating ripples across the community. Gbodi, a talented local musician, was the community’s rising star with an ironic twist to his life. He suffered from epilepsy, a…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share