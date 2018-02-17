Federer extends $5m-a-year partnership with Mercedes –Benz

ROGER FEDERER has agreed to extend his $5million-a-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz.

Federer, 36, has been the car giants’ global brand ambassador for more than 10 years.

And that will now go on with an announcement made today hours ahead of his clash with Robin Haase in Rotterdam.

A win will see Federer topple Nadal as the world No 1 – and become the oldest in tennis history.

Mercedes-Benz Cars spokesman Dr Jens Thiemer said: “Roger Federer is an outstanding athlete who has shaped tennis for decades and stands for top performance.

“As a successful top athlete, he ideally represents our brand as we are united by the demand for perfection and the will to succeed.

“Beyond sport, he is a great personality and a true gentleman with a heart, that cares for the game and those less fortunate, and is adored by his fans.

“With his pioneering tennis format Laver Cup, Roger is the pioneer of new, modern tennis events and, like the brand itself, he carves out innovative paths.”

Federer added: “I am proud to cooperate with Mercedes-Benz over such a long period of time.

“Mercedes-Benz is one of the most iconic global brands in the world and I am so excited to continue this incredible partnership and be part of the Mercedes-Benz family for many years to come.”

Federer began working with Mercedes 10 years ago with the focus exclusively on China.