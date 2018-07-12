The Sun News
FEDERER OUT - ANDERSON ADVANCES - WIMBLEDON

Federer dumped out of Wimbledon

— 12th July 2018

Kevin Anderson has overturned a two-set deficit to defeat Roger Federer in the Wimbledon quarter- finals.

Defending champion Federer had looked in complete control but Anderson produced a stunning comeback to prevail 2-6 6-7 7-5 6-4 13-11 in four hours and 14 minutes.

Federer broke Anderson’s serve in the opening game of the match and it appeared to set the tone for the legendary Swiss to book another appearance in the last four at SW19.

However, Anderson gradually found his feet in the contest and broke serve at the end of the third and fourth sets to take Federer the distance, with the 36-year-old having recorded 14 straight sets before dropping the third.

Both players dominated behind their serve in the decider but while Federer failed to take his one opportunity, Anderson took his chance at the first time of asking to give himself an opening on his own delivery.

Federer took the first point of the 24th game but Anderson reeled off four of his own as the South African earned just a third appearance in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam.

SUKUK BOND

Why we rejected N21.5bn Sukuk bond – Niger speaker

— 12th July 2018

John Adams, Minna Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Marafa Guni, has explained why the house, on Tuesday, rejected the request by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, to access N21.5 billon Sukuk bond for infrastructure development. The speaker, in an interview with journalists, in Minna, yesterday, said the house discovered a lot…

  • Rommy Ezeonwuka - Willie Obiano - state of EMERGENCY

    Declare state of emergency in IGR, waste management, Obiano urged

    — 12th July 2018

    Zika Bobby Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Rommy Ezeonwuka (Ogilisi) has called on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to, as a matter of urgency, declare state of emergency in the Internally General Revenue (IGR) and waste management, with a view to sanitising the IGR and protect the environment…

  • ANGLICAN DIOCESE

    Killing of clerics: Anglican diocese to sanction members, clerics without PVC

    — 12th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Following the wanton killing of clerics in some northern part of the country, by alleged Fulani hersdmen, Ohaji/Egbema Anglican Diocese in Imo State has vowed to vote in a credible presidential candidate who will be sensitive to human lives, using their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC). The bishop of the diocese, Rt. Revd Chidi Collins…

  • OWIE

    Nigerians, including APC members must unite to send Buhari packing – Owie

    — 12th July 2018

    Senator Rowland Owie; erstwhile governorship candidate in Edo State and national leader of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) is known for his blunt views on Nigerian democracy and an advocate of peace. He speaks on a number of national issues including the 2019 election, the anti-graft war and killings across the country.   What is…

  • VOTERS REGISTRATION

    PVC: INEC takes registration to banks, monasteries in Enugu

    — 12th July 2018

    Magnus Eze, Enugu Ahead of the August 17, 2018 suspension of the continuous voters’ registration exercise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State has designed strategy to register special groups, especially those whose duties might not allow them go for registration. INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Emeka Ononamadu, told Daily Sun in Enugu, yesterday, that…

