The Sun News
Latest
15th October 2017 - Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
15th October 2017 - $25bn oil deal: Again, Presidency says Osinbajo approved loans not contracts 
15th October 2017 -
15th October 2017 -   Police smash 6-man gang in FCT
15th October 2017 - Ailing Minority Leader to return soon -PDP Caucus
15th October 2017 - Why FG may not secure conviction in graft cases – Judges
15th October 2017 - Bayelsa PDP says it’s to harvest defections from APC
15th October 2017 - Austria elections: Sebastian Kurz’s People’s Party leads vote
15th October 2017 - Somalia reels from deadliest blast
15th October 2017 - Filmmaker Woody Allen calls Weinstein situation “tragic”
Home / Sports / Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters

Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters

— 15th October 2017

Roger Federer brushed aside world number one Rafael Nadal 6-4 6-3 to win the Shanghai Masters on Sunday and register his fourth victory of the year over his Spanish rival.

The world number two had beaten Nadal in the finals of the Australian Open and Miami Masters and in the last 16 at Indian Wells earlier this year.

This time, he never looked like losing to his long-time rival in Shanghai, firing 10 aces as he cruised to victory.

Federer, the only man who can still stop Nadal ending the year as number one, took an hour and 12 minutes to win.

The Swiss thus claimed his sixth title of the year and his second Shanghai crown with a clinical performance.

“I wasn’t here last year because of injuries, so it’s just so, so nice to be back in Shanghai,” Federer said.

“It’s a wonderful moment for me to be back here playing against my good friend and rival, Rafa… We didn’t think maybe we were going to have the year we did.

“I definitely didn‘t, so it’s just nice to share this court with you today and hopefully there’s more to come in the tournaments we’ve got left. It’s been a pleasure playing against you again today.”

Playing under a closed roof at the Qi Zhong Tennis Center, Federer sprinted out of the blocks, breaking Nadal in the opening game.

The Spaniard had little answer to the sheer variety of shots coming across the net.

The Swiss refused to take his foot off the pedal in the second set, breaking Nadal to go 3-2 up and keeping his cool to wrap up victory.

He sealed the win on his opponent’s serve, winning the second of three match points to claim his 94th career title.

Federer, who won the tournament in 2014, has enjoyed himself on the fast courts of Shanghai this year.

However, Nadal will look back on a successful stint in Asia after winning last week’s China Open.

“I want to congratulate Roger and his team for a great year. Today I think you played a fantastic match, so many congratulations,” Nadal said.

“This year has probably been the most successful of my career here in China… It’s been a great two weeks and I feel very happy after a long year to be able to have the results here. It’s very important for me.”(Reuters/NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

$25bn oil deal: Again, Presidency says Osinbajo approved loans not contracts 

— 15th October 2017

  From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has again faulted claims that $25 billion oil contracts were awarded by the the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) or is $25 billion NNPC fund missing. The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in yet another statement insisted that no contracts…

  • — 15th October 2017

    Na’Abba ridicules Obasanjo, others *Says ex-leaders accidental presidents From FRED ITUA, Abuja Former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and other ex political office holders in Nigeria within the last 18 years are accidental leaders, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Ghali Umar Na’ Abba, has claimed. Na’abba who stated this…

  •   Police smash 6-man gang in FCT

    — 15th October 2017

      From Molly Kilete, Abuja Six suspected armed robbers operating mainly in the Karu district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been smashed by the Karu Division of the Nigeria Police. The suspects are said to be specialist in breaking into people’s homes and taking valuables and money. Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in charge…

  • Ailing Minority Leader to return soon -PDP Caucus

    — 15th October 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Despite speculations on the state of health of Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor, including media reports over the weekend, that he is down with a minor stroke, members of his caucus say he will soon return to work. Secretary of the Caucus, Tajudeen Yusuf told select…

  • Why FG may not secure conviction in graft cases – Judges

    — 15th October 2017

    ‎ From Godwin Tsa, Abuja As the trial of some public and former public officers continue to drag in courts, some judges have revealed why the federal government will find it difficult to secure convictions in most of the cases. Some of the judges that spoke to Daily Sun on the issue disclosed that unless…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share