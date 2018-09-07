Federation Cup: Akwa United, Pillars, Enyimba get easy draw

Reigning champions Akwa United will face Hope of Glory of Calabar in the Round of 64 of the 2018 Federation Cup, with Nigerian topflight rivals Kano Pillars taking on Ngwa FC.

The Round of 64 draw ceremony held at the Nigeria Football Federation headquarters, Abuja saw Caf Confederation Cup campaigners Enyimba handed Wasiu Alabelewe of Osun, who dumped Akure City 2-1 in the playoffs on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Lagos based MFM FC will engage Sokoto United, while Enugu Rangers will face 2015 giant-killers Niger Tornadoes Feeders, who thrashed Kogi United 4-0 in the playoffs.

New Nigeria Professional Football League champions Lobi Stars will be aiming for a double, starting against Standard FC of Kaduna, while Plateau United will take on Bauchi’s Zabgai FC.

Head of the competition, Emmanuel Adesanya said the Round of 64 matches will be played on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at designated match venues across the country.