I will bring federal presence to Ekiti – Olanipekun, House of Reps aspirant

Ekiti is one of the new states that was created last, as such we are still in need of more development and more federal presence.

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Tope Olanipekun, known among the locals as Tugere, is a former chairman, Ado council. He also represented Ado central constituency 1, in the Ekiti State House of Assembly from 2007 to 2011. He explains why he wants to go to the House of Representatives next year on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Why do you think you should now represent your people at the House of Representatives?

Before joining politics, I was a senior staff, an accountant with Ekiti State University for 12 years and in 2007 I contested for the state House of Assembly seat on the platform of the then Action Party of Nigeria (ACN) and I won and represented Ado Constituency 1 at the state assembly. This was during the Segun Oni’s administration as governor. I have been doing part time politics since 1989 so I am an old horse. I was the Secretary General of YOFA, Ekiti Youths For Adebayo, a pro-Adebayo political movement. Now I want to represent my constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.

After my sojourn in the Ekiti House of Assembly for years, I became the chairman of Ado Local government chairman for two years. This was during Fayemi‘s first tenure. I was the first chairman to bring traffic light to Ado local government area. We were able to bring development to Ado in particular during my tenure as chairman; I started and completed the local government secretariat complex and the Adere market on Ilawe Road. Ours was a golden era as we equally gave massive empowerment to our indigent youths, bursary for students and support for education. I believe I need a bigger platform to bring federal presence to our people, that is why I am running.