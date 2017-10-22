The Sun News
Latest
22nd October 2017 - Federal HoS says Maina was never sacked
22nd October 2017 - Nigeria says Turkey requests extradition of 1000 citizens
22nd October 2017 - My life changed after giving salary to Covenant varsity  -Dogara
22nd October 2017 - N-Power volunteers beg FG to absorb them into civil service
22nd October 2017 - U.N: 3.4 million people need nutrition support in North-East
22nd October 2017 - Reform economy, distribute wealth equally among ethnic groups, Falana tells FG
22nd October 2017 - Fayose qualify to contest 2019 presidential election, says Balarabe Musa
22nd October 2017 - EU insists APC won in 2015
22nd October 2017 - UN group wants Buhari to veto Senate proceedings
22nd October 2017 - Ortom enjoins electorate to register, obtain voter cards
Home / Cover / National / Federal HoS says Maina was never sacked

Federal HoS says Maina was never sacked

— 22nd October 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation has said it is an error for the public to assume that because a director in the civil service was recommended for sack, it is automatic.

The Assistant Director (Press), Office of Head of Service of the Federation, Mohammed Manga, said this in reaction to a report that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has secretly reinstated former chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the civil service.

Maina was in 2013 recommended for dismissal by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service.

In 2012, Maina was accused of leading a massive pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N100 billion. He was drafted by the Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2010 to sanitize a corrupt pension system.

Based on the allegation of corruption, Mr. Maina was invited by the Senate Joint Committee on Public Service and Establishment and State and Local Government Administration.

According to Manga in a telephone interview with Daily Sun, “You journalists should start reading civil servant rules and be properly informed so as not to misinform the public. Nobody will dismiss a director from service just by recommendations. A civil service director is not a political appointment, every one of them wrote exams and got promoted to that position, so sacking a director even an assistant is not easy. The Civil Service Commission are the ones constitutional backed to engage, discipline and promote a civil servant.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Interior, Gen (retd) Abdulrahman Dambazau, ha denied having a hand in the recall of Maina in his ministry.

The Press Secretary to the Minister of Interior, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, in a statement said, Maina was posted few days ago to the Ministry of Interior by the Office of the Head of Service on an Acting capacity to fill a vacancy created following the retirement of the Director heading the Human Resources Department in the Ministry.

The statement titled “Re-Buhari Administration Recalls Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked for Alleged Corruption” read:

“The publication which queries the re-instatement of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms reportedly claimed that the Interior Minister was one of those behind the said re-instatement. It is observed that some insinuations as it concerns the Interior Minister were presented as facts, hence the compelling need to proffer some clarifications for reference purposes.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Federal HoS says Maina was never sacked

— 22nd October 2017

  From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation has said it is an error for the public to assume that because a director in the civil service was recommended for sack, it is automatic. The Assistant Director (Press), Office of Head of Service of the Federation, Mohammed…

  • Nigeria says Turkey requests extradition of 1000 citizens

    — 22nd October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Nigerian government has confirmed that Turkish authorities requested for the extradition of over 1000 Turkish citizens in Nigeria for belonging to the Fethullah Movement “FETO” which has been declared a terrorists organization by the Turkish government. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, confirmed this at a news conference on…

  • My life changed after giving salary to Covenant varsity  -Dogara

    — 22nd October 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has traced the beginning of his success, to when he donated his salary for six months as contribution to the building of the Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State. Speaking when he visited the General Overseer and founder of the Living Faith Church…

  • N-Power volunteers beg FG to absorb them into civil service

    — 22nd October 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Volunteers of the Federal Government’s N-power programme in Ebonyi State, at the weekend, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to absorb them into the federal civil service. They reasoned that having worked for a long time as volunteers, it would be kind of the federal government to offer them permanent employment before…

  • U.N: 3.4 million people need nutrition support in North-East

    — 22nd October 2017

    The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) says about 3.4 million people need nutrition assistance due to food crisis caused by Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. This is contained in the UN-OCHA Humanitarian Situation Report for the month of September. OCHA explained that 2.7 million people were targeted for immediate…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share