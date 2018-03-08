Federal Government donates relief materials to internally displaced in Edo

Ighomuaye Lucky , Benin City

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has donated food and educational materials worth millions of Naira to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Edo State.

Presenting the items to the management of the camp at Uhogua, Edo State, the Commission’s Federal Commissioner Sadiq Umar-Faruq said the relief materials are meant to assist the IDPs’ education and alleviate their suffering.

“Our responsibility is to coordinate national action for the migrants, returnees, refugees and displaced persons. We are here to show love, give hope and support that will keep IDPs going until their homes are safe,” he said.

Represented by his Special Assistant, Hajiya Halima Musa, the Commission pledged to remain committed to the plan by President Buhari to ensure that IDPs across the country are fully supported.

He reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government in ensuring that the education and the welfare of the IDPs takes utmost priority.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by the Special Assistant on Special Duty, Gowon Yakubu, said the educational materials and food items will complement early efforts and further assuage any difficulty that will arise from shortage of relief materials in the camp.

He said that aside from relief materials, the state government has donated blocks of classrooms and other educational materials to aid in the education of the children.

Camp Coordinator Pastor Folorusho Solomon commended the Federal Government for meeting the needs of the internally displaced, adding that the state government had provided an enabling environment that guarantees the safety and wellbeing the refugees.

The Commissioner listed the donated items as 80 bags of 50kg rice, 80 bags of 100kg beans, 80 bags of 50kg gari, 26 cartons of groundnut oil, 26 cartons of red oil, 10 bags o salt and 10 cartons of Maggi seasoning.

Others are 140 branded school bags, 140 food flasks, 430 dozens of 20 leaves notebook, 430 dozens of 40 leaves notebook, four cartons of biro pens, among other items.