The Sun News
Latest
8th March 2018 - Federal Government donates relief materials to internally displaced in Edo
8th March 2018 - Kidnapping: Couple jailed for 37 yrs pleads for pardon
8th March 2018 - Umahi orders arrest of dep. Chief of Staff
8th March 2018 - Minor cabinet reshuffle in Bayelsa
8th March 2018 - Synagogue Church, engineers must face trial over collapsed building, says court
8th March 2018 - Senate to reintroduce gender ‘Affirmation Action’ bill soon – Stella Oduah
8th March 2018 - Imminent famine in Benue, Governor Ortom warns
8th March 2018 - Osinbajo at 61 prays for greater, prosperous, peaceful Nigeria
8th March 2018 - Happening Now: Obasanjo, deputy governors at Zero Hunger review in Borno
8th March 2018 - Emefiele: 20% women representation on Boards of financial institutions “slow”
Home / National / Federal Government donates relief materials to internally displaced in Edo

Federal Government donates relief materials to internally displaced in Edo

— 8th March 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky , Benin City

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has donated food and educational materials worth millions of Naira to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Edo State.

Presenting the items to the management of the camp at Uhogua, Edo State, the Commission’s Federal Commissioner Sadiq Umar-Faruq said the relief materials are meant to assist the IDPs’ education and alleviate their suffering.

“Our responsibility is to coordinate national action for the migrants, returnees, refugees and displaced persons. We are here to show love, give hope and support that will keep IDPs going until their homes are safe,” he said.

Represented by his Special Assistant, Hajiya Halima Musa, the Commission pledged to remain committed to the plan by President Buhari to ensure that IDPs across the country are fully supported.

He reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government in ensuring that the education and the welfare of the IDPs takes utmost priority.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by the Special Assistant on Special Duty, Gowon Yakubu, said the educational materials and food items will complement early efforts and further assuage any difficulty that will arise from shortage of relief materials in the camp.

He said that aside from relief materials, the state government has donated blocks of classrooms and other educational materials to aid in the education of the children.

Camp Coordinator Pastor Folorusho Solomon commended the Federal Government for meeting the needs of the internally displaced, adding that the state government had provided an enabling environment that guarantees the safety and wellbeing the refugees.

The Commissioner listed the donated items as 80 bags of 50kg rice, 80 bags of 100kg beans, 80 bags of 50kg gari, 26 cartons of groundnut oil, 26 cartons of red oil, 10 bags o salt and 10 cartons of Maggi seasoning.

Others are 140 branded school bags, 140 food flasks, 430 dozens of 20 leaves notebook, 430 dozens of 40 leaves notebook, four cartons of biro pens, among other items.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Federal Government donates relief materials to internally displaced in Edo

— 8th March 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky , Benin City The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has donated food and educational materials worth millions of Naira to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Edo State. Presenting the items to the management of the camp at Uhogua, Edo State, the Commission’s Federal Commissioner Sadiq Umar-Faruq said…

  • Kidnapping: Couple jailed for 37 yrs pleads for pardon

    — 8th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba A partially-blind 71-year old man, Lucky Ishaka, and his 56-year-old wife, Margaret, who were jailed for 37 years have appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the state Chief Judge to grant them pardon. The couple, who has six children, was jailed for conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping in 2012…

  • Umahi orders arrest of dep. Chief of Staff

    — 8th March 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Thursday, ordered immediate arrest of his Deputy Chief of Staff, Prof Fidelis Okpata, and other political appointees who hail from the warring Ekpomaka and Inyimagu communities in Abakaliki and Ikwo council areas of the state. Governor Umahi gave the order at an enlarged security meeting…

  • Synagogue Church, engineers must face trial over collapsed building, says court

    — 8th March 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi The Lagos State High Court, Igbosere declared on Thursday that the Registered Trustees of the Synagogue Church of All Nations and the two engineers involved in the construction of the collapsed six-storey building owned by church have a case to answer in the charge preferred against them. The court made the declaration while ruling…

  • Senate to reintroduce gender ‘Affirmation Action’ bill soon – Stella Oduah

    — 8th March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Former minister of Aviation and senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Stella Oduah, disclosed on Thursday that the Senate will soon reintroduce an ‘Affirmative Action’ gender quota bill of 35 per cent women representation as Ministers, and 20 per cent as Commissioners in states. ‎Oduah stated this in Abuja at a press conference…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share