The Sun News
Latest
21st January 2018 - 3 dead, village burnt in Numan herdsmen attack
21st January 2018 - Anglican Church donates relief materials to Benue IDPs
21st January 2018 - Federal Government can’t force states to adopt cattle colony policy, says Agric Minister
21st January 2018 - Tensions high as helicopter delivers arms to Taraba community
21st January 2018 - Unemployment: 7.5million Nigerians were doing nothing in 2017 – NBS
21st January 2018 - The Sun walks for Life
21st January 2018 - INEC in Cross River takes steps to register IDPs in Bakassi
21st January 2018 - DPR suspends petrol station in Akwa Ibom for diverting product
21st January 2018 - Breaking News: Watford FC sacks Marco Silva
21st January 2018 - Killer herdsmen unmasked
Home / Cover / National / Federal Government can’t force states to adopt cattle colony policy, says Agric Minister

Federal Government can’t force states to adopt cattle colony policy, says Agric Minister

— 21st January 2018

Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria

The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh has said that though the Federal Government introduced the policy of cattle colonies to improve the lives of nomads and sustain livestock production in the country, it cannot force states to adopt said policy.

Reacting to allegations that the Federal Government is responsible for the headsmen rampage in Benue state and a lack of coordination with states, during a visit to Ahmadu Bello Universities Zaria over the weekend, Ogbeh said the government’s move has been misinterpreted to tarnish the image of the Buhari administration.

He said the thinking behind the creation of cattle colonies by the government was to help relocate nomads to the most secure and  environmentally conducive environment for them and their livestock, as well as to keep them away from rustlers.

“Though we chose the creation of cattle colony in our policy, we cannot force any state to adopt it,” the minister said.

According to him, many have shown interest in the creation of the colony and “we shall work with them,” he said.

Ogbeh said that it was unfortunate that policy critics ignored the fact that “the land belongs to the states and law gives them powers to decide on it.”

To bring an end to the ongoing crises, he said the government will engage the services of experts to find a lasting solution to the problem, especially on how to design and create and sustain cattle ranches in interested states.

“Government is determined at both the state and federal levels to end the crisis not only to bring peace but also to improve the lives of the herdsmen.’’ Ogbeh stressed.

He also challenged administration critics to query the state governors about the N100 billion fund former President Goodluck Jonathan gave to the states in 2014 to  solve the farmer/herdsmen problem.

“Though I don’t have the details, but it doesn’t appear that anything was done,” he suggested. “If the money went to the states and they have done nothing, what do you expect?

The minister emphasized training of agriculture extension workers.

“We want to see at least five well-trained extension workers in every local government across Nigeria in the next four years,” he said.

“We want a situation where the cattle will feed well unimpeded, without any quarrel between farmer and herdsman, just as what is done elsewhere.

On the operations of the agriculture research institutes, the minister said he was satisfaction with the level of invention and research done by the university.

“Let me apologize for the shortcomings of the 2016 budget, where not much funds had been allocated to you. I assure that this year it will be different,” he said.

Speaking, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, said that the institution has been conducting active research and collaboration with national and international bodies in Agriculture and Animal Science, appealing for further investment in the Research and Development.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

3 dead, village burnt in Numan herdsmen attack

— 21st January 2018

Billy Graham Abel, Yola Three people were feared dead in a midnight herdsmen attack in Kikon village in Numan, Adamawa State. The suspected herdsmen were reported to have stormed the Numan community at around 1:00a.m. on Sunday burning down the entire village and killing two men and a woman. Locals told Daily Sun that the…

  • Anglican Church donates relief materials to Benue IDPs

    — 21st January 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, on Sunday, sent relief materials to the Benue State Government for onward distribution to those affected by the recent herdsmen attacks in the state. Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Bishop Nathan Inyom, who led a delegation from the Church to donated the items, also visited Governor Samuel…

  • Federal Government can’t force states to adopt cattle colony policy, says Agric Minister

    — 21st January 2018

    Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh has said that though the Federal Government introduced the policy of cattle colonies to improve the lives of nomads and sustain livestock production in the country, it cannot force states to adopt said policy. Reacting to allegations that the Federal Government is responsible for the headsmen…

  • Tensions high as helicopter delivers arms to Taraba community

    — 21st January 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo There is widespread tension and apprehension in Taraba as a helicopter allegedly loaded with  a large cache of arms and ammunition  last night landed in Jibu village along river Benue in Ibi local government area of the state. Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan-Abu…

  • Unemployment: 7.5million Nigerians were doing nothing in 2017 – NBS

    — 21st January 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said 7.5million Nigerians were left doing nothing between January 2016 and December 30, 2017. The bureau stated this in “Labour Force Statistics Vol. 2: Employment by Sector Report,” released on Sunday in Abuja. According to NBS, out of the country’s labour population of 85.1 million…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share