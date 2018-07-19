– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - Kogi teachers cry out over salary arrears
19th July 2018 - Police confirm 3 dead in fresh Zamfara village attack
19th July 2018 - FEC meeting put off for the sixth time
18th July 2018 - Russia 2018 World Cup: FIFA rates Super Eagles 25th best
18th July 2018 - Ekiti: Police intimidation worrisome, Fayose cries out
18th July 2018 - Enugu community plant trees to safeguard climate change
18th July 2018 - How we stopped Niger Delta militancy, IPOB plot – Osinbajo
18th July 2018 - FG urges community, religion leaders against sales of Micronutrient powder
18th July 2018 - Oyo Education Commissioner commends RCCG Province 13 for donation to alma mater
18th July 2018 - University of Maiduguri gets new Senate building
Home / National / FEC meeting put off for the sixth time
FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEETING

FEC meeting put off for the sixth time

— 19th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

This week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting was put off yesterday, making it the sixth time the council meeting did not hold in the life of the current administration.

READ ALSO: Wednesday’s FEC meeting cancelled

The last time the meeting was put off was on June 20, due to the Sallah public holiday and it was the day President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2018 budget into law.

No official reason was given for the cancellation of the meeting, but Daily Sun’s findings revealed that the meeting, which was originally scheduled for yesterday, was cancelled late Tuesday night.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, as there was no authorisation to speak on the matter, said the meeting was cancelled because both President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, were not in town.

President Muhammadu Buhari just concluded a three-day visit to The Netherlands. He was the only world leader invited to deliver a keynote address at the country’s 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), at The Hague.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on the other hand, was in Sokoto over the recent killings and violent attacks on Gandi, and Katsina, where he condoled, on behalf of the Federal Government, with the people affected by the tragic flooding in the State. Osinbajo also commissioned the new ultra-modern BUA cement factory and 32MW power plant in Sokoto.

Osinbajo, on Tuesday night, made an unscheduled stop at the border town of Jibia in Katsina State, where 44 lives were lost, following the rainstorms that wreaked havoc in the area, on Monday.

The fifth council meeting was put off due to the public holiday declared by the federal government to celebrate the Sallah, marking the end of the Ramadan month.

On Wednesday, April 4, the meeting was put off due to the public holiday declared on March 30, and Monday, April 2 because of the Easter celebration.

Also, on Wednesday, February 28, the meeting was put off, according to the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, as a result of the participation of President Buhari and a significant number of ministers at a high-level International Conference on Lake Chad Basin, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, for the better part of that day.

On August 23, 2017, the FEC meeting, which was supposed to be President Buhari’s first after his 103-day medical vacation, did not hold.

This was to allow the investigative committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, to present its report to President Buhari.

The FEC meeting of September 6, 2017, was also cancelled due to what the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said was inadequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting.

The two day public holiday declared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, he said had left little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SCHOOL TEACHERS

Kogi teachers cry out over salary arrears

— 19th July 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kogi State wing, said Primary school teachers in the state are dying in their hundreds of hunger and starvation over nonpayment of their salaries. Addressing newsmen in his office, Comrade Ayodele Thomas, said teachers are being owed between 15 and 25 months salary, a situation he…

  • THREE PEOPLE

    Police confirm 3 dead in fresh Zamfara village attack

    — 19th July 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killings of three people in a fresh attack by bandits in Sikida and Gyaddu villages in Maradun Local Government Area of the state. A statement by the command’s spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said joint police and military teams responded swiftly to the distress call;…

  • FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEETING

    FEC meeting put off for the sixth time

    — 19th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja This week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting was put off yesterday, making it the sixth time the council meeting did not hold in the life of the current administration. READ ALSO: Wednesday’s FEC meeting cancelled The last time the meeting was put off was on June 20, due to the Sallah public…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti: Police intimidation worrisome, Fayose cries out

    — 18th July 2018

    Governor Ayodele Fayose has again raised the alarm that police intimidation of himself, his family, and Ekiti workers continue unabated days after the Saturday, July 14 governorship election. According to a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the Governor said that the police have kept a permanent surveillance over the Government…

  • Greater Okpanku

    Enugu community plant trees to safeguard climate change

    — 18th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Against desertification and ever changing climate some communities in Enugu state under the platform of ‘Greater Okpanku’ communities in Aninri LGA, have embarked on trees planting in their various communities. They said the tree planting was not only for environmental protection but were also for economic emancipation of their communities. Speaking during the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share