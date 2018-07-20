There was muscle-flexing on the floor of the Senate yesterday, as lawmakers queried alleged skewed appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senators, predominantly from the South East, took over the floor to convince their colleagues that a grave injustice had been done to their zone in the spread and leadership of federal agencies and parastatals.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, led the charge when he drew attention to what he called “unacceptable nominations for the leadership of some agencies.”

He was angered when the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, read a communication from President Buhari on the nomination for appointment of chairman and members of the governing board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Tunde Lemo, if confirmed, will chair the board. Other nominees for the board included Nurudeen Abdulrahman Rafindadi (managing director), Buba Silas Abdullahi, Babangana, Mohammed Aji, Shehu Usman Abdullahi, Loratta Ngozichukwu Aniagolu, Mujaidu Stanley Dako and Vincent Oladapo Kolawale, as executive directors.

Ekweremadu said the Senate should not continue to allow lopsided appointments to escape its scrutiny and sanction.

Citing Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which deals with federal character principles, Ekweremadu said that the constitutional provision was clear on how appointments should be shared in the federation to accommodate every section to ensure equity and fairness.