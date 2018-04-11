The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - Fed Poly Bauchi matriculates 4990 students for 2017/3018 session
11th April 2018 - VCN inducts 50 UNN Vet doctors
11th April 2018 - Oba of Benin tasks Immigration on Nigeria’s porous borders
11th April 2018 - FG seeks more Korean investments in Nigeria
11th April 2018 - Nollywood Week Film Festival releases official selection
11th April 2018 - Saudi Arabia says it intercepted missile over Riyadh
11th April 2018 - Commonwealth Games: Relay team preparation in top gear
11th April 2018 - Tunisia hope attacker Msakni will be fit for World Cup
11th April 2018 - UEFA charges Guardiola
11th April 2018 - China: Opening-up policy measures unrelated to U.S. trade row
Home / National / Fed Poly Bauchi matriculates 4990 students for 2017/3018 session
MATRICULATES Fed

Fed Poly Bauchi matriculates 4990 students for 2017/3018 session

— 11th April 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has matriculated a total number of 4990 students for the 2017/3018 academic session.

Rector of the school, Sanusi Waziri Gumau disclosed this, on Wednesday, during the matriculation ceremony held at the 510 Seats Hall. He said that a total number of 8409 applied for admission out of which 4990 got registered.

Gumau, while giving the breakdown, said that 2257 students were admitted for Higher National Diploma (HND), 2111 for National Diploma (ND), 164 for Basic Studied and 89 admitted for Pre-National Diploma (Pre-ND) programmes respectively.

He advised the new students to avoid examination malpractices and other vices emphasising that the polytechnic has a dressing code which all students must abide with.

White congratulating the newly admitted students, the rector disclosed that the polytechnic had introduced 17 degree programmes in Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Architecture, and Estate Management.

Other newly-introduced degree programmes are Estate Management and Valuation, Quantity Surveying, Computer Science, Medical Science Laboratory, Mathematics & Statistics, Accountancy, Banking &Finance, Mass Communication, Business Administration & Management, and Public Administration, he added.

“We have already established contacts with four prominent Nigerian institutions namely Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Maiduguri, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi and Nigerian Defence Academy,” he said, concerning the degree programmes.

Architect Gumau said that the management under his leadership has commenced the construction of additional campus road and drainage network, the completion of new buildings in departments and unit of Computer Science, Electrical Electronic Engineering Technology, Mechatronics Technology, Hospitality and Tourisms and ICT/MIS Centre.

“The Tertiary Education Trust Fund must be appreciated for its enormous contributions in academic and infrastructural development of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.  Federal Polytechnic Bauchi was recently in the receipt of TETFUND Special Intervention Projects (SZIP) and another on Students Dignity Projects (SDP.

“These interventions, the first of its kinds, are targeted towards addressing specific students’ problems on campus. Already , instruction was given to the Directorate of Physical Planning to come up with projects that direct bearing on students welfare on campus and I can assure you that soon these projects will  commence,” the Rector said.

He assured that the polytechnic’s management would do everything humanly possible to ensure good industrial harmony with staff students unions for smooth and unhindered d academic activities.

“Recently, elections had been conducted into the offices of the Academic Heads of Departments and Deans of Schools,” he said, assuring the newly elected officials and the in-coming students that the management will handle the issues of indiscipline, disregard to constituted authority, rumour mongering and negligence of duty will no longer be tolerated,” he said.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MATRICULATES Fed

Fed Poly Bauchi matriculates 4990 students for 2017/3018 session

— 11th April 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi The Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has matriculated a total number of 4990 students for the 2017/3018 academic session. Rector of the school, Sanusi Waziri Gumau disclosed this, on Wednesday, during the matriculation ceremony held at the 510 Seats Hall. He said that a total number of 8409 applied for admission out of which…

  • VCN inducts 50 UNN Vet doctors

    — 11th April 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka The Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) has inducted Veterinary doctors newly- accepted into the profession, while urging them to abide by the ethics of the profession or risk sanctions. Registrar of the Council, Dr. Joshua Kantiyok, gave the charge, on Wednesday, in Nsukka, during the 39th Oath-Taking  ceremony of 50 fresh veterinary…

  • IMMIGRATION Benin

    Oba of Benin tasks Immigration on Nigeria’s porous borders

    — 11th April 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin ‎The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has called on the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to come up with proposal on how the country’s porous borders could be closed to checkmate the influx of suspected terrorists into the country. He made the call when he played host to Comptroller of Immigration Service, Edo…

  • FG seeks more Korean investments in Nigeria

    — 11th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government, on Wednesday, encouraged Koreans to invest in Nigeria because of the country’s enormous economic and investment potentials. Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, told the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Lee In-tae, in Abuja, that although Nigeria appreciates Korea’s assistance in grants and aids,…

  • PHOTOS: Buhari hosts Archbishop of Canterbury, others in London

    — 11th April 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, at the Abuja House, in London, hosted the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, George Oguntade and Secretary General Worldwide of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon.

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share