Fed Poly Bauchi matriculates 4990 students for 2017/3018 session

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has matriculated a total number of 4990 students for the 2017/3018 academic session.

Rector of the school, Sanusi Waziri Gumau disclosed this, on Wednesday, during the matriculation ceremony held at the 510 Seats Hall. He said that a total number of 8409 applied for admission out of which 4990 got registered.

Gumau, while giving the breakdown, said that 2257 students were admitted for Higher National Diploma (HND), 2111 for National Diploma (ND), 164 for Basic Studied and 89 admitted for Pre-National Diploma (Pre-ND) programmes respectively.

He advised the new students to avoid examination malpractices and other vices emphasising that the polytechnic has a dressing code which all students must abide with.

White congratulating the newly admitted students, the rector disclosed that the polytechnic had introduced 17 degree programmes in Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Architecture, and Estate Management.

Other newly-introduced degree programmes are Estate Management and Valuation, Quantity Surveying, Computer Science, Medical Science Laboratory, Mathematics & Statistics, Accountancy, Banking &Finance, Mass Communication, Business Administration & Management, and Public Administration, he added.

“We have already established contacts with four prominent Nigerian institutions namely Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Maiduguri, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi and Nigerian Defence Academy,” he said, concerning the degree programmes.

Architect Gumau said that the management under his leadership has commenced the construction of additional campus road and drainage network, the completion of new buildings in departments and unit of Computer Science, Electrical Electronic Engineering Technology, Mechatronics Technology, Hospitality and Tourisms and ICT/MIS Centre.

“The Tertiary Education Trust Fund must be appreciated for its enormous contributions in academic and infrastructural development of tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Federal Polytechnic Bauchi was recently in the receipt of TETFUND Special Intervention Projects (SZIP) and another on Students Dignity Projects (SDP.

“These interventions, the first of its kinds, are targeted towards addressing specific students’ problems on campus. Already , instruction was given to the Directorate of Physical Planning to come up with projects that direct bearing on students welfare on campus and I can assure you that soon these projects will commence,” the Rector said.

He assured that the polytechnic’s management would do everything humanly possible to ensure good industrial harmony with staff students unions for smooth and unhindered d academic activities.

“Recently, elections had been conducted into the offices of the Academic Heads of Departments and Deans of Schools,” he said, assuring the newly elected officials and the in-coming students that the management will handle the issues of indiscipline, disregard to constituted authority, rumour mongering and negligence of duty will no longer be tolerated,” he said.