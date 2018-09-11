– The Sun News
Enyimba

Fed Cup tie a good test for Enyimba -Oladapo

— 11th September 2018

Enyimba’s Austin Oladapo has described their Federation Cup Round of 64 tie with Wasiu Alabelewe of Osun State as a good test ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup tie against Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

The People’s Elephant thrashed their Osun State opponents 3-0 in a game decided at the Warri Township Stadium on Sunday and Austin Oladapo called it an ideal test before they face the east Africans in the first leg of the quarter-final fixtures this weekend in Kigali.

The former Gombe United midfielder pointed out that the game was not as easy as the scoreline suggested because Wasiu Alabelewe gave a good account of themselves and they made them worked very hard for the win.

“It was not an easy match as the result suggested because we had to play a good game before we were rewarded with those goals especially in the second half,” Oladapo told Goal.

“Our opponents played very well and I will say it was an ideal test for us before we face Rayon Sports on Sunday.

They played without minding that they are up against a premier league side. They gave a good account of themselves and it would have been a different story had we not put everything to it.

“I am sure that the result of our game will be different in Kigali because we have prepared very hard for it and the competitive game we played in the Federation Cup has further fortified us ahead of the time. We won’t disappoint Nigerians in Kigali.”

