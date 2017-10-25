FEC shifted to Thursday

…2018 budget will top on agenda – Presidency

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting would hold on Thursday with only one agenda, 2018 Budget, to discuss.

The Presidency through one of its twitter handle Presidency Nigeria @NGPresidency twitted, “Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting will hold tomorrow, Thursday Oct 26. Agenda is #Budget2018, which is currently being finalized.”

President Muhamadu Buhari, on Tuesday, was in Niamey, Niger Republic for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS ) meeting where the issue single currency in the sub-region by 2020, was discussed.

He returned to the country at the weekend from Istanbul where he attended the 9th summit of the D-8.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, also returned to the country, on Tuesday, where he attended the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Beneficial Ownership Transparency Conference in Jakarta, Indonesia.