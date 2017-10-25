The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / FEC shifted to Thursday

FEC shifted to Thursday

— 25th October 2017

…2018 budget will top on agenda – Presidency

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting would hold on Thursday with only one agenda, 2018 Budget, to discuss.

The Presidency through one of its twitter handle Presidency Nigeria @NGPresidency twitted, “Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting will hold tomorrow, Thursday Oct 26. Agenda is #Budget2018, which is currently being finalized.”

President Muhamadu Buhari, on Tuesday, was in Niamey, Niger Republic for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS ) meeting where the issue single currency in the sub-region by 2020, was discussed.

He returned to the country at the weekend from Istanbul where he attended the 9th summit of the D-8.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, also returned to the country, on Tuesday, where he attended the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Beneficial Ownership Transparency Conference in Jakarta, Indonesia.

    which day pmb will start visiting all the state in nigeria to see people that voted for him. everyday is travelling to different country but he never travel to the state in his own country. what a shame of leadership.

