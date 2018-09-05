– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - FEC okays N6trn for National Strategic Health Development Plan II
5th September 2018 - 7,000 Syrians to return home – Russian Defence Ministry
5th September 2018 - Active mobile lines decrease to 161.4m in July – NCC
5th September 2018 - No hiding place for defecting politicians — EFCC
5th September 2018 - Kachikwu to address energy infrastructure deficiency in Sub-Sahara Africa
5th September 2018 - LASUTH resident doctors kicks off 3 days warning strike
5th September 2018 - BREAKING: Group obtains N45m APC presidential nomination forms for Buhari
5th September 2018 - Osun 2018: over 460,000 PVCs still uncollected – INEC
5th September 2018 - Kogi CJ appeals for land to relocate flooded high court complex
5th September 2018 - 206 officers, soldiers slug it out at Guards Brigade Inter-Unit sports
Home / National / FEC okays N6trn for National Strategic Health Development Plan II
FEC

FEC okays N6trn for National Strategic Health Development Plan II

— 5th September 2018

NAN

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday approved a N6.01 trillion National Strategic Health Development Plan II.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the new plan which covers 2018 to 2022, involves the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The Federal Executive Council (FEC) today considered a memo from the Federal Ministry of Health on the National Strategic Health Development Plan II, covering the period 2018 – 2022.

“We had the previous Plan I which covered the period 2010 – 2015. The Plan I had 52 targets but regrettably we were only able to achieve less than two from the 52 targets.

“So, we spent a long time trying to put in place the Second Plan, so it took us about two years to get this second plan done.

READ ALSO Active mobile lines decrease to 161.4m in July – NCC

“It involves all states of the federation, it includes the Federal Capital Territory and our development partners participated in the presentation and the approval of the Plan,’’ he said.

The minister revealed that the Plan was approved at the National Council of Health’s meeting that took place in Kano on June 21.

He explained that the plan had five strategic pillars and 15 priority areas, saying the five pillars included enabling environment for attainment of health sector goals and increased utilisation of essential package of health services.

Others are strengthening the health system and protection from health emergencies as well as health financing.

“In total, this new plan has 15 thematic areas, 48 strategic objectives and 282 interventions that will help us to really improve the healthcare delivery that will offer our people.

“What is important is the stakeholder and strong health sector wide participation of states in the presentation. We went through a five-stage process.

“The states went to develop their plans. The federal developed ours. We came together, harmonised all the plans and we brought everybody together to validate and adopt the plan and then moved on to Kano for implementation.

“The entire projects meant for over five years will cost us over N6.071 trillion and we believe that if this funding is done, if the plans are implemented faithfully, we will achieve a 31 per cent reduction in maternal mortality.

“We will achieve 33 percent reduction in horizontal mortality and we will achieve fewer than five percent mortality reduction of 29 per cent.

Adewole announced that the plan would be presented to the National Economic Council (NEC) and Governors’ Forum to secure the buy-in of the governors so that the plan could be faithfully implemented.

READ ALSO No hiding place for defecting politicians — EFCC

He, therefore, expressed optimism that the plan would usher Nigeria into a new era.

On the reported outbreak of cholera in some parts of the Northern states, the minister said his ministry was collaborating with the affected states in addressing the epidemic.

He further stated that Nigeria in partnership with some African countries is working toward the eradication of cholera in the continent.

The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri, also told newsmen that the council approved N5 billion for the construction of Abak-Eket road in Akwa-Ibom.

According to him, other approvals include N1.097 billion for augmentation of the N28 billion Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja road Section 1; N78 million for design, finance and operate of 750 kilowatts power generation facility.

He disclosed that N73 million was also approved for the augmentation of the construction of N1.2 billion bridge in Sumaila Local government in Kano State.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FEC

FEC okays N6trn for National Strategic Health Development Plan II

— 5th September 2018

NAN The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday approved a N6.01 trillion National Strategic Health Development Plan II. The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to him, the…

  • active mobile

    Active mobile lines decrease to 161.4m in July – NCC

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said active mobile telephone lines in Nigeria decreased to 161.4 million in July. It said in its monthly subscriber’s operator data posted on its website on Wednesday that the active mobile lines at the end of July decreased to 161.42 million from the 162.30 million in June. NCC said…

  • efcc

    No hiding place for defecting politicians — EFCC

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, says politicians defecting from one party to another would not be shielded from prosecution by the anti-graft agency. Speaking during a parley with editors in Lagos on Wednesday, Magu said there is no hiding place for such politicians in the fight against…

  • Kachikwu

    Kachikwu to address energy infrastructure deficiency in Sub-Sahara Africa

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Dr Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources would join other speakers to address energy infrastructure deficiency in Sub-Sahara Africa at the Africa Oil and Gas Summit in Kenya. The Convener of the summit, Mr Oladeji Olawale, said at a news conference on the summit in Lagos on Wednesday. The News Agency of…

  • LASUTH

    LASUTH resident doctors kicks off 3 days warning strike

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Resident doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, on Wednesday began its three days warning strike, demanding for recruitment of more doctors. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the doctors under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors in LASUTH (ARD) had on Sept. 2 directed members to…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share