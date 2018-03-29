The Sun News
Latest
29th March 2018 - FEC okays N20bn for Ikorodu–Shagamu expressway 
29th March 2018 - NIMASA refutes $429m contract scam
29th March 2018 - South West govs to bid for Murtala Muhammed Airport concession
29th March 2018 - Suspects’ escape in Kogi: Heads roll in police
29th March 2018 - PIGB: National Assembly imposes 5% fuel levy on Nigerians
29th March 2018 - Wike wins international sports award
29th March 2018 - …Obua congratulates governor
29th March 2018 - Court orders Abaribe, others to produce Kanu by June 16
28th March 2018 - King Center, MLK children deny giving award to President Buhari
28th March 2018 - Major transformation ongoing in Rivers – Wike
Home / Business / Cover / FEC okays N20bn for Ikorodu–Shagamu expressway 

FEC okays N20bn for Ikorodu–Shagamu expressway 

— 29th March 2018

…Approves N4.233bn for Aviation fire simulator 

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja 

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the contract for the rehabilitation of Ikorodu-Shagamu Expressway in Lagos at the cost of NN20.9billion.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who stood in for the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents yesterday.

According to him, the project will reduce accidents on the highway and loss of production time. He added that the project, when completed, will enhance movement of petroleum products and agricultural produce. 

The meeting also approved a contract for the installation of fully automated fire and smoke aircraft training simulator by the Ministry of Aviation at the cost of N4,233.756. It will be installed at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria. 

Similarly, the council approved the contract for the construction of Law Faculty building at the University of Uyo (UNIUYO).

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, briefed State House Correspondents on the outcome of the council meeting, joined by his counterparts from Sports and Education, Solomon Dalong, and Adamu Adamu respectively, as well as Ministers of State for Aviation and Labour/Employment, Hadi Sirika and Prof. Steven Ocheni, respectively. 

Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said when completed, the Ikorodu-Shagamu project will save lives, reduce travel time and operating cost for vehicle operators and commuters. 

He said: “The significance of the award of this contract is that it will reduce road accidents and loss of lives. Of course, it will reduce travel time and operating cost for transporters and commuters, and more importantly, it will enhance the movement of petroleum and agricultural products and also facilitate other commercial activities. 

“If you remember, Mosinmi, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) depot is along that line.”

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Aviation said the council considered and approved a memo from Ministry of Transportation (Aviation). 

According to him, “the purpose of that memo was to award a contract for the design, manufacture and installation of fully automated fire and smoke aircraft training simulator. The total contract sum is N4,233.756. The council graciously considered and approved the contract.

“This fire fighting equipment is very important because when we came into government in 2015, I found myself approving several hundreds of thousands of dollars for our fire fighters to go to Cameroon to get trained for proficiency in fire fighting and come back to fight fire in Nigeria with 30 airports. 

“We cannot continue to depend on a neighbouring country to learn how to fight fire. So, we conceptualised and developed the project. Federal Fire Service, state governments and anybody can leverage on the equipment we will bring to fight fire.”

The Minister of Education spoke on the contract for the construction of Law Faculty building at UNIUYO at the cost of over N800 million. 

During the FEC meeting, Minister of Sports, Dalong and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Ocheni, presented their ministries’ scorecards from 2015 till date. 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FEC okays N20bn for Ikorodu–Shagamu expressway 

— 29th March 2018

…Approves N4.233bn for Aviation fire simulator  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the contract for the rehabilitation of Ikorodu-Shagamu Expressway in Lagos at the cost of NN20.9billion. The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who stood in for the Minister of Power, Works and Housing,…

  • NIMASA refutes $429m contract scam

    — 29th March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has refuted media reports that the agency and Federal Ministry of Transportation were involved in a bribery scandal involving  a sum of  $429 million maritime security contract with an Israeli firm. In a statement, Head, Corporate Communications, Isichei Osamgbi, said there is no truth in the…

  • South West govs to bid for Murtala Muhammed Airport concession

    — 29th March 2018

    • Ogun alleges breach of agreement Moshood Adebayo; Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Western Nigerian Governors Forum rose from a two-day quarterly meeting in Lagos State, yesterday, with plans to bid for the concession of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, and turn it into world-class infrastructure. Governors of  Oyo, Ondo, Lagos, Ekiti, Osun and Ogun rose…

  • Suspects’ escape in Kogi: Heads roll in police

    — 29th March 2018

    • IGP removes CP, SARS commander, DPO • Police declare Dino Melaye wanted, alert INTERPOL Molly Kilete, Abuja; Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A few hours after the Kogi State Police Command stunned the nation with news of the escape of Kabiru Seidu (aka Osama) and Nuhu Salisu (aka Small), who were charged along with Senator Dino Melaye and…

  • PIGB: National Assembly imposes 5% fuel levy on Nigerians

    — 29th March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja In an unexpected twist, the National Assembly, yesterday, passed the harmonised version of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) and imposed a five per cent fuel levy on fuel sold to Nigerians across the country. According to lawmakers, the five per cent would be used to finance the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF),…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share