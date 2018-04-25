The Sun News
Latest
25th April 2018 - Strike: We had no agreement with health workers – Minister
25th April 2018 - FEC okays N68.6 billion for roads projects
25th April 2018 - Herdsmen attack: Sultan gives MACBAN 2 months to produce perpetrators
25th April 2018 - Benue killings: Arewa Forum asks FG to set up probe panel
25th April 2018 - How to achieve a technology-driven economy – NCS President
25th April 2018 - Truck crushes 3 to death in Abuja
25th April 2018 - Some fun facts about Meek Mill
25th April 2018 - Gunmen kill 7 villagers in Nasarawa State
25th April 2018 - Policeman docked for alleged sexual assault
25th April 2018 - Danjuma allegation: Panel submits report, Buratai to make it public
Home / Cover / National / FEC okays N68.6 billion for roads projects
N68 BILLION for ROADS PROJECTS

FEC okays N68.6 billion for roads projects

— 25th April 2018
  • N10.7 billion for 10 rice mills
  • N10 billion to fight erosion

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday approved the sum of N68.6 billion for roads construction projects in the country.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told State House Correspondents, following the six hours of meeting, that the N64.108 billion was approved for additional work on 43 kilometers part of Section one of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The new approval will accommodate the changing factors occurring on the project and also to modify the bitumen for the road in order to withstand the heavy vehicles passing the road.

Fashola also disclosed that N4.57 billion was approved for Sumaila-Bauchi road that links Kano State.

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Heneiken Lokpobiri, said that the council approved new 10 rice mills in the country at a cost of N10.7 billion.

The 10 states the mills will be located, he said, included Kebbi, Zamfara, Benue, Kogi, Bayelsa, Anambra, Kaduna, Ogun.

The private sector will manage the 10 mills.

He said each of the mills will have the capacity to produce 100 tonnes of rice per day.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed that N10 billion was approved to fight erosion in the country.

He also said that $460 million was approved to facilitate usage of new buildings located at airports.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 25th April 2018 at 7:36 pm
    Reply

    The days of motor park union politics of illiteracy style has come to an end in this natives territory in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Minister of HEALTH Isaac Adewole

Strike: We had no agreement with health workers – Minister

— 25th April 2018

Say 2 million Nigerians down with Sickle Cell As Buhari okays Traditional Medicine for malaria The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has alleged that the the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) was trying to arm twist the Federal Government into implementing a non-existing agreement. Adewole made the claim at the end of the Federal Executive…

  • N68 BILLION for ROADS PROJECTS

    FEC okays N68.6 billion for roads projects

    — 25th April 2018

    N10.7 billion for 10 rice mills N10 billion to fight erosion The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday approved the sum of N68.6 billion for roads construction projects in the country. The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told State House Correspondents, following…

  • MACBAN Miyetti Allah

    Herdsmen attack: Sultan gives MACBAN 2 months to produce perpetrators

    — 25th April 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin National President, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeder Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Alhaji Mohammadu Kiruwa on Wednesday disclosed that the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has given them two months to fish out criminal elements among herdsmen in the country. He made the assertion during a stakeholders meeting between the farmers and…

  • Benue killings: Arewa Forum asks FG to set up probe panel

    Benue killings: Arewa Forum asks FG to set up probe panel

    — 25th April 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Northern lobby group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has described the Tuesday killing of two Catholic priests and some worshipers in a church at Ayar-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected herders, as callous and unfortunate. The Forum called on the Federal Government to set up a…

  • How to achieve a technology-driven economy – NCS President

    — 25th April 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The President of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Prof. Adesola Aderounmu, has called on the Federal Government to raise a modern manpower that could sustainably drive the nation’s economy. Prof. Aderounmu made the call while giving the Keynote Address at the first International Conference on ICT for National Development and its Sustainability…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share