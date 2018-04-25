FEC okays N68.6 billion for roads projects

N10.7 billion for 10 rice mills

N10 billion to fight erosion

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday approved the sum of N68.6 billion for roads construction projects in the country.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told State House Correspondents, following the six hours of meeting, that the N64.108 billion was approved for additional work on 43 kilometers part of Section one of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The new approval will accommodate the changing factors occurring on the project and also to modify the bitumen for the road in order to withstand the heavy vehicles passing the road.

Fashola also disclosed that N4.57 billion was approved for Sumaila-Bauchi road that links Kano State.

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Heneiken Lokpobiri, said that the council approved new 10 rice mills in the country at a cost of N10.7 billion.

The 10 states the mills will be located, he said, included Kebbi, Zamfara, Benue, Kogi, Bayelsa, Anambra, Kaduna, Ogun.

The private sector will manage the 10 mills.

He said each of the mills will have the capacity to produce 100 tonnes of rice per day.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed that N10 billion was approved to fight erosion in the country.

He also said that $460 million was approved to facilitate usage of new buildings located at airports.