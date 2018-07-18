– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - FEC meeting put off for the sixth time
18th July 2018 - NYSC DG reads riot act to State Coordinators
18th July 2018 - Hoodlums Destroy, Burn Senator Dino Melaye’s Constituency Projects
18th July 2018 - Retired CJN, Katsina-Alu dies at 77
18th July 2018 - Just In: Aviation Minister unveils Nigeria Air
18th July 2018 - USAID, IRI demand participation of citizens in service delivery process
18th July 2018 - Ekiti agog for Fayemi as he gets INEC’s certificate of return
18th July 2018 - Adeosun: Allegation affront on Yoruba race says ODI
18th July 2018 - Sule Lamido Faults Buhari on Campaign Promises
18th July 2018 - Nanotechnology will address  critical problems in developing countries – Okwuosa
Home / National / FEC meeting put off for the sixth time
FEC meeting

FEC meeting put off for the sixth time

— 18th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

This week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) was put off. This will be the sixth time the council meeting will not hold in the life of the current administration.

The last time FEC meeting was put off was on  June 20th, due to the Sallah Public Holiday and it was the day President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2018 budget into law.

No official reason was given for the cancellation of the meeting, but Daily Sun findings revealed that, the meeting which was originally scheduled was cancelled late Tuesday night.

According to a source who pleaded for anonymity as there was no authorization to speak on the matter, said that the meeting was cancelled because both President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, were not in town.

READ ALSO Sule Lamido Faults Buhari on Campaign Promises

President Muhammadu Buhari just concluded a three-day visit to The Netherlands. He was the only world leader invited to deliver a keynote address at Netherlands 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), at The Hague.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on the other hand, was in Sokoto over the recent killings and violent attacks on Gandi and Katsina where he condoled on behalf of the Federal Government with the people affected by the tragic flooding in Katsina State.

Osinbajo also commission the new ultra-modern BUA cement factory and 32MW power plant in Sokoto.

Osinbajo on Tuesday night made an unscheduled stop at the border town of Jibia in Katsina State, where 44 lives were lost following the rainstorms that wreaked havoc in the area on Monday.

The fifth council meeting was put off due to the public holiday declared by the federal government to celebrate the Sallah, marking the end of the Ramadan month.

On Wednesday, April 4th, the meeting was put off due to the public holiday declared on March 30th and Monday, April 2nd because of the  Easter celebration.

Also on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, the meeting was put off due to what the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said it was as a result of the participation of President Buhari and a significant number of ministers at the High-Level Meeting of the International Conference on Lake Chad Basin, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, for the better part of that day.

On August 23rd, 2017, the FEC meeting which was supposed to be President Buhari’s first after his 103-day medical vacation, did not hold.

This was to allow the Investigative Committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, to present its report to President Buhari.

The FEC meeting of September 6, 2017, was also cancelled due to what the Minister of  Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said was inadequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting.

The two day public holiday declared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, he said had left little or no time to prepare  for the weekly meeting.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FEC meeting

FEC meeting put off for the sixth time

— 18th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja This week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) was put off. This will be the sixth time the council meeting will not hold in the life of the current administration. The last time FEC meeting was put off was on  June 20th, due to the Sallah Public Holiday and it was the day President…

  • Kazaure

    NYSC DG reads riot act to State Coordinators

    — 18th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director-General, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, has warned that the management would come hard on any state coordinator found to be operating at variance with the Scheme’s core values. Brig-General Kazaure handed the warning at a pre-orientation meeting of the NYSC Management with State Coordinators and Camp…

  • constituency projects

    Hoodlums Destroy, Burn Senator Dino Melaye’s Constituency Projects

    — 18th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday destroyed and set ablaze some constituency projects embarked upon by senator Dino Melaye representing kogi west senatorial district of the state. The four Melaye’s Constituency Projects destroyed are part of the projects to be commissioned Wednesday by the senator include four block of classroom each at Government…

  • Katsina-Alu

    Retired CJN, Katsina-Alu dies at 77

    — 18th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja – Nigeria will miss his legal prowess – SAN A retired Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, is dead. Katsina-Alu who headed the Nigerian judiciary between 2009 and 2011, reportedly died at an Orthopaedic Hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday. The late CJN who hailed from Ushongo local…

  • Nigeria Air

    Just In: Aviation Minister unveils Nigeria Air

    — 18th July 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on Wednesday afternoon, unveiled the name and livery for the proposed national carrier in the United Kingdom. The nation airline will be called Nigeria Air, and will be painted in green and white colours in sync with the Nigerian flag. Sirika and top officials of the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share