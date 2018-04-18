FEC approves N33b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, approved N33 billion for the construction of the Bida-Lapai-Lambata road.

The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba Shauri, told State House Correspondents this at the end of the meeting.

He briefed alongside his colleagues the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau, Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Permanent Secretary of Ecological Fund, Habiba Lawal and the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

Shauri said, the Bida-Lapai-Lambata road in Niger State is a very important road linking South West to the Northern part of the country.

He said “The road is about 123.9 kilometers. It costs N33 billion. It is the second road that connects South West to the North.”

He also disclosed that FEC approved N224 million for extension of consultancy service for 215 megawatts power plant in Kudendan in Kaduna State.

The Minister of State for Aviation, on his part said FEC also approved N6 billion for aviation equipment from two memos presented to the Council.

Sirika said that N2.588 billion was approved for Aerotical Information System (AIS) that will give accuracy information including weather information to pilots and aviators.

To provide Instrument Landing System (ILS) in the country against harsh weather conditions, the Council also approved N1.188 billion to upgrade the airports in Lagos and Abuja to category three.

Sirika added that, N1.175 billion was approved to upgrade airports in Akure and Benin to category two.

The contracts, he said, has completion period of 20 weeks

Lawal, on her part disclosed that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), comprising seven agencies presented a report of its scorecard on projects implemented since May 2015 to December 2017.

She said that the agencies, which included the Ecological Fund office, the Cabinet Affairs office, the Federal Road Safety Commission, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, National Pensions Commission, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, National Population Commission, undertook 94 projects during the period.

Out of the 94 projects, she said that 30 projects were brought to the Council for approval while the remaining were done at the ministerial threshold.

Sixteen of the 30 projects approved by the Council, she said, have been completed 100 percent, eight of the projects between 70 and 90 percent completion while about four of the projects are between 40 and 50 percent completion.

According to her, 55 of the 64 projects taken at the ministerial threshold have been 100 percent completed and the remaining 9 projects still ongoing.

Giving summary of all the FEC approved projects and those approved at the ministry level, she said that a total of 71 projects have been completed while 23 projects are still ongoing.

She said that the N54 billion projects cover 32 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).