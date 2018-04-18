The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - FEC approves N33b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road
18th April 2018 - Herdsmen attack: 17 victims get mass burial in Nasarawa
18th April 2018 - Mace theft: Osinbajo, Ekweremadu in closed door at Aso Rock
18th April 2018 - Sokoto allocates land, structure to new Army division
18th April 2018 - Senate mace incident: Nigeria has failed, blasts MASSOB
18th April 2018 - APC disavows Omo-Agege over Senate mace uproar
18th April 2018 - Crisis rocks Abuja Investment Company over planned mass sack, fraud
18th April 2018 - Secondus, governors, others for Okowa reception in Asaba
18th April 2018 - Yoruba leaders advise members to obtain voter cards
18th April 2018 - UEFA president ‘worried’ over use of VAR at World Cup
Home / National / FEC approves N33b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road

FEC approves N33b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road

— 18th April 2018

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, approved N33 billion for the construction of the Bida-Lapai-Lambata road.

The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba Shauri, told State House Correspondents this at the end of the meeting.
He briefed alongside his colleagues the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau, Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Permanent Secretary of Ecological Fund, Habiba Lawal and the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

Shauri said, the Bida-Lapai-Lambata road in Niger State is a very important road linking South West to the Northern part of the country.
He said “The road is about 123.9 kilometers. It costs N33 billion. It is the second road that connects South West to the North.”
He also disclosed that FEC approved N224 million for extension of consultancy service for 215 megawatts power plant in Kudendan in Kaduna State.

The Minister of State for Aviation, on his part said FEC also approved N6 billion for aviation equipment from two memos presented to the Council.
Sirika said that N2.588 billion was approved for Aerotical Information System (AIS) that will give accuracy information including weather information to pilots and aviators.
To provide Instrument Landing System (ILS) in the country against harsh weather conditions, the Council also approved N1.188 billion to upgrade the airports in Lagos and Abuja to category three.

Sirika added that, N1.175 billion was approved to upgrade airports in Akure and Benin to category two.

The contracts, he said, has completion period of 20 weeks
Lawal, on her part disclosed that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), comprising seven agencies presented a report of its scorecard on projects implemented since May 2015 to December 2017.
She said that the agencies, which included the Ecological Fund office, the Cabinet Affairs office, the Federal Road Safety Commission, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, National Pensions Commission, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, National Population Commission, undertook 94 projects during the period.

Out of the 94 projects, she said that 30 projects were brought to the Council for approval while the remaining were done at the ministerial threshold.

Sixteen of the 30 projects approved by the Council, she said, have been completed 100 percent, eight of the projects between 70 and 90 percent completion while about four of the projects are between 40 and 50 percent completion.

According to her, 55 of the 64 projects taken at the ministerial threshold have been 100 percent completed and the remaining 9 projects still ongoing.

Giving summary of all the FEC approved projects and those approved at the ministry level, she said that a total of 71 projects have been completed while 23 projects are still ongoing.
She said that the N54 billion projects cover 32 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FEC approves N33b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road

— 18th April 2018

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, approved N33 billion for the construction of the Bida-Lapai-Lambata road. The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba Shauri, told State House Correspondents this at the end of the meeting. He briefed alongside his colleagues the Minister…

  • Herdsmen attack: 17 victims get mass burial in Nasarawa

    — 18th April 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Atleast 17 victims slaughtered by herdsmen in Tiv villages in the Southern Senatorial Districts of Nasarawa state were yesterday given mass burial amidst tears. About seven of the victims were buried at the Christian cementary in Lafia while 10 got buried in mass grave at Keana, headquarters of Keana Local Government Area…

  • EKWEREMADU, Osinbajo meet over Omo-Agege action

    Mace theft: Osinbajo, Ekweremadu in closed door at Aso Rock

    — 18th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu met behind closed at the the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting came hours after some hoodlums, said to have been led by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, invaded the Senate plenary session and made away with the mace, the symbol of authority of…

  • Sokoto land to army DIVISION

    Sokoto allocates land, structure to new Army division

    — 18th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State government said it has allocated land and structures to serve as temporary headquarters for the take-off of the new 8 Division for the Nigerian Army in the state. The establishment of the division was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari last week. Speaking, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the State…

  • Senate Mace MASSOB failed state

    Senate mace incident: Nigeria has failed, blasts MASSOB

    — 18th April 2018

    Jeff Amaechi, Onitsha The Movement for Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) under the leadership of Uchenna Madu said Wednesday that the unconstitutional and forcible taking of the mace from National Assembly’s red chamber by hoodlums showed that ‘Nigeria is a failed and irreparable state that can never stand.” The Biafran separatist group…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share