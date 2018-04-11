The Sun News
Abuja

Fear grips Abuja farmers as NiMet makes rain prediction

— 11th April 2018

Walter Ukaegbu

Palpable fear has continued to grip farmers in Abuja and environs following the recent seasonal rainfall prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet). Their fear was heightened when the heat in the city became very intense forcing residents to leave their windows and doors open most nights to be able to sleep well.

Another poser was the early rains that fell twice last February signaling that the weather conditions may not be the same as it used to be within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Director General, NiMet Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, had during the prediction said that the 2018 rainy season forecast indicates a normal-to-earlier than normal onset, normal cessation and normal rainfall which will amount in many parts of the country.

Mashi who spoke in the presence of farmers, commissioners of agriculture from the states, professors from universities and various government agencies disclosed that there will also be dry spell during the rainy season which will be more frequent and severer between 10 to 18 days in some parts of the far North including Abuja, while the “little dry season” or (August break) in parts of the south are expected to be pronounced.

He stated that these were risk factors for farmers in the affected areas and has to be carefully and scientifically managed. Mashi maintained that it is necessary to state that the expected normal rainfall in parts of the country does not rule out the possibility of isolated flash floods due to high intensity rainfall at the peak of the season, especially in places that are naturally prone to flooding.

He explained that it is important to note that in every season, dry spell occur and in certain cases leads to crop losses but urged farmers and other stakeholders to get in touch with NiMet to access meteorological information and updates within the growing season.

He urged each sector to conduct sensitization programs regarding good sanitization and hygenic practices and cleaning of drainages well in advance to avoid flooding.

Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, told the audience that losses to extreme whether phenomena could be minimised by using early warning information such as NiMets seasonal rainfall prediction.

He recalled that in 2012, 2016 and 2017 NiMet released predictions about likelihood of flooding several months earlier but regretted that adequate preparations were not made while the flood inflicted heavy devastation when it came later in the year.

The minister informed that this year NiMet’s prediction indicated that rainfall onset and cessation are also expected to be normal. He explained that this will lead to a normal length of the growing season and normal rainfall amount in most parts of the country.

Sirika stated that the expected normal rainfall in most parts of the country does not rule out the possibility of isolated flash floods due top high intensity rainfall at the peak of the season, especially in places that are naturally prone to flooding.

He emphasized that availability of accurate and timely meterological data is critical for combating climate change as well as achieving the SDG in Nigeria, stressing that the role of NiMet in these regard is unequirocal. He said the ministry will continue to support NiMet to discharge its responsibility to the nation:

“In view of frequent and intense wheather extremes, occasioned by Global Warming and Climate change, NiMet’S whether and climate predictions provide useful information for reducing losses and taking advantage of favourable whether conditons to achieve more efficient and effective implimentation of such programmes and projects.

