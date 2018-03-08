FDI: US-based company launches $7m food business in Nigeria

United States based firm, Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation yesterday formally commenced business operation in Nigeria worth over seven million dollars ($7m).

The Director of the Quality Foods Africa, partner of the US based firm, Alexander Trotter, at the pre- launch of the fresh doughnuts at Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, noted that the firm has two kinds of investment going on valued at $7 million.

“There is significant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) because I am convinced that Nigeria is a fast moving market and Lagos has huge population”, he said.

Trotter explained that the production of the fresh doughnuts of good quality and international standard, was part of the vision of the company to do something quite rear to give standard food to Nigerians and those from outside the country.

He stressed further that the company has made significant investment in both money and people, adding, “we have employed 200 Nigerians that will be taken abroad for training.”

The Director International Franchise Operations, Anson Markle, explaining further said the brand has been around for over 80 years.

He stated, “We are presently in 34 countries and we are in Nigeria for long term business and also to maintain standard. The equipment used in mixing the doughnuts are being manufactured by us

The expansion of this krispy kreme brand into Nigeria is implemented by Quality Food Africa (QFA).

“Our doughnut shop will have a wide selection of some of our favorite doughnuts, including our Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Red Velvet, New York Cheesecake, which are all made fresh daily.

“Our doughnuts are produced according to strict quality standards on site in our shop – and our customers can experience our Doughnut TheaterTM.”

The QFA marketing manager, Busayo Awosiyan expressed her joy for bringing krispy kreme to Africa and Nigeria in particular.

She said that, “Krispy Kreme Nigeria plans on continuing to provide innovative, convenient and cutting edge ways for our guests to access our products. As we develop, we will be introducing on line ordering for large orders. We see a big market for weddings and corporate events.”