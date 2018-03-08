The Sun News
Latest
8th March 2018 - Senators Indict Govs For Power Abuse
8th March 2018 - Trucks get 48 hours ultimatum to vacate Lagos roads
8th March 2018 - How bandits rape, abduct, kill in Zamfara – Residents
8th March 2018 - Buhari mourns Akwe-Doma
8th March 2018 - Maryam Sanda, murder suspect, gets bail
8th March 2018 - Independent day bombing: Charles Okah, Nwabueze bag life sentences
8th March 2018 - Egmont Group: New NFIU bill to save Nigeria from expulsion – Saraki
8th March 2018 - Buhari receives FIFA World Cup trophy, pledges support for Eagles
8th March 2018 - Nigeria’ll make positive impact in Russia – Karembeu
8th March 2018 - Rohr recalls Omeruo, invites 27 others for Poland, Serbia friendlies
Home / Business / FDI: US-based company launches $7m food business in Nigeria

FDI: US-based company launches $7m food business in Nigeria

— 8th March 2018

United States based firm, Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation yesterday formally commenced business operation in Nigeria worth over seven million dollars ($7m).
The Director of the Quality Foods Africa, partner of the US based firm, Alexander Trotter, at the pre- launch of the fresh doughnuts at Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, noted that the firm has two kinds of investment going on valued at $7 million.
“There is significant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) because I am convinced that Nigeria is a fast moving market and Lagos has huge population”, he said.
Trotter explained that the production of the fresh doughnuts of good quality and international standard, was part of the vision of the company to do something quite rear to give standard food to Nigerians and those from outside the country.
He stressed further that the company has made significant investment in both money and people, adding, “we have employed 200 Nigerians that will be taken abroad for training.”
The Director International Franchise Operations, Anson Markle, explaining further said the brand has been around for over 80 years.

He stated, “We are presently in 34 countries and we are in Nigeria for long term business and also to maintain standard. The equipment used in mixing the doughnuts are being manufactured by us
The expansion of this krispy kreme brand into Nigeria is implemented by Quality Food Africa (QFA).
“Our doughnut shop will have a wide selection of some of our favorite doughnuts, including our Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Red Velvet, New York Cheesecake, which are all made fresh daily.
“Our doughnuts are produced according to strict quality standards on site in our shop – and our customers can experience our Doughnut TheaterTM.”
The QFA marketing manager, Busayo Awosiyan expressed her joy for bringing krispy kreme to Africa and Nigeria in particular.
She said that, “Krispy Kreme Nigeria plans on continuing to provide innovative, convenient and cutting edge ways for our guests to access our products. As we develop, we will be introducing on line ordering for large orders. We see a big market for weddings and corporate events.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senators Indict Govs For Power Abuse

— 8th March 2018

• Come hard on Ganduje, El-Rufai, Bello • Declare state chief executives’ highhandedness threat to democracy Fred Itua, Abuja “The problem in Nigeria now is that our democracy is receding and the international community needs to know this. Who says that the Army cannot take over in Nigeria? It is possible. So, let us not…

  • Trucks get 48 hours ultimatum to vacate Lagos roads

    — 8th March 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Lagos State government and the military have handed out a 48-hour ultimatum to truck owners, whose vehicles have lined up roads in the state to move them or face the full weight of the law. The decision was the outcome of the meeting with stakeholders, especially truck owners, tank farm owners and…

  • How bandits rape, abduct, kill in Zamfara – Residents

    — 8th March 2018

    •1,321 killed, 1,181 injured in recent attacks Fred Itua The Senate ad hoc Committee on Security Infrastructure was yesterday greeted with horrifying tales by the Zamfara State government and residents of some communities in Zumi and Maradun local government areas of the state. The committee, during a two-day fact-finding visit to the state, was informed…

  • Buhari mourns Akwe-Doma

    — 8th March 2018

    Saraki, Al-Makura, Ndoma-Egba, others eulogise ex-Nasarawa gov Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Linus Oota, Lafia President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Nasarawa State over the passing away of their former governor, Aliyu Akwe-Doma, on Tuesday. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the family, friends and…

  • Maryam Sanda, murder suspect, gets bail

    — 8th March 2018

    Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, Jabi, has granted bail to Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, on November 19 last year. Bilyaminu was the son of Haliru Bello, former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party. The judge granted the bail following a new motion filed before the court by…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share