FDI: American firm boosts Nigeria’s efforts in solar energy

Bimbola Oyesola

American firm, Trojan Battery Company is boosting Nigeria’s drive for effective and efficient alternate power supply with the introduction of a Deep -Cycle Solar, AGM.

The 90 years old global company which worth over $500 million said the deep-cycle solar batteries is developed to address the present problem associated with the existing batteries from Asia and others, which have shorter lifespan.

The Director of the company, Ganesh Balasubramanian noted that the product was also coming into Nigeria due to popular user requirement for a maintenance free design no watering required.

“The new line of deep-cycle AGM batteries is engineered with advanced technologies for high cycle life, optimum performance and rugged durability, which is a necessity in the Nigerian power landscape. It delivers reliable power, and maintains high capacity throughout its cycle-life, unlike typical VLRA batteries”, he said.

According to him, the deep-cycle AGM is already servicing some 200 communities and some banks in the country. Ganesh explained that the batteries which could last up to five years has 70 percent more cycles than other competing brands, while some of its range, SAGM 06 315 and SAGM 12 205 offered the best value in solar and storage application.