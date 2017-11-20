FCTA may demolish Patience Jonathan’s Abuja property

…Property marked for demolition

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

A sprawling property, sitting on a large expanse of land, opposite the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, said to belong to Nigeria’s former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, has been marked for possible demolition by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration.‎

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) had, in June, sealed the multi-billion naira property. It was marked “keep off under Investigation” by the anti-graft agency.

Officials of Development Control, a department under the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMAC), told our correspondent that the erection of the multi-billion naira property was a contravention of development control laws in the FCT, as it was sitting on a green area.

One of the directors, who spoke under condition of anonymity, explained: “We have served them notice to stop further development of the property and produce necessary approvals within six days before resuming work, failure to do which, we will be left with no option but to remove the whole property.”

Referring to the former First Lady’s property, the director said: “That place is a Green area, and the property on it looks like a hotel. And you can imagine the deceit there, the signboard outside the property indicates that it is a foundation or an NGO home (A. Aruera Reachout Foundation/Women for Chang and Development Initiative), but the real property inside is something else.”

The source also alleged that an FCTA official, a certain Deputy Director of the department, who visited the place last month for inspection, was allegedly assaulted by thugs.

The Deputy Director, while confirming the assault allegations, also corroborated the source in insisting that all structures that contravene the development guidelines would be removed irrespective of the position of their owners in the society.

When our correspondent visited the said building, the security personnel manning the complex did not volunteer information.

Mrs. Jonathan has been in a running battle with EFCC since her husband, Goodluck Jonathan, left office in late May, 2015.

She came under EFCC investigation in May 2016 when the commission arrested a former Special Adviser to the President on Domestic Affairs, Waripamowei Dudafa.

Mrs. Jonathan had also laid claim to about $15m found in bank accounts allegedly belonging to Dudafa’s domestic servants.

She subsequently sued Skye Bank Plc and the EFCC. The commission then went ahead to freeze her personal account with a balance of $5 million.