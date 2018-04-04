FCT sensitises Fulani, herdsmen on peaceful coexistence

Marcus Nkire

In a bid to maintain the peace in the capital, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammed Musa Bello has initiated a committee to sensitize farmers and herdsmen on the importance of peaceful coexistence in the metropolis.

The committee is tasked with preaching peace and echoing the importance of peaceful cohabitation of farmers and herdsmen in villages.

The first phase of the inaugural ceremony kicked off at the Abuja Municipal Area Council(AMAC) hall.

The stage was designed with cultural sculptures and drawings epitomising the hard work and unity of farmers and herdsmen in the past.

Stage performances were in full flow, the cultural dance group wowed the crowd with their unique dance steps especially the Yoruba crew whose dance moves were second to none.

The executive chairman of AMAC, Abdullahi Adamu Kandido, district heads, traditional chiefs and rulers, farmers and herdsmen among others were in attendance.

The uneducated herdsmen and farmers who could not understand English were afforded a translator who translated every speech made in English to Hausa.

Chairman of the ministerial committee, Oladimeji Ali Hassan advised the the farmers and herders to solidify their friendship by engaging in trade and business in their various communities.

“It is not a thing of surprise that farmers and herdsmen get along quite well in villages in the FCT.

“It is important that farmers and herdsmen live together as one family. They should engage in trade and business as well.”

He also implored them to be their brothers’ keeper, saying that sacrifice is key to actualising a peaceful Nigeria.

Alhaji Kandido revealed that the minister has promised to upgrade facilities in various communities that would enable farmers and herders thrive.

The second phase of the event took place at the Bwari Municipal Area Council, where the committee intimated farmers and herders on various forms of conflict resolution techniques.

The Hausa drama group did a brief yet entertaining stage play, suggesting that farmers and herdsmen should share food produce instead of fighting for the ownership of lands.

Oladimeji told security officials in the area to be at alert for any violent breakout in the area. He also told villagers to report anything out of sorts to the local authorities.

“If you notice anything dodgy or if you hear a quarrel or witness a confrontation between them, please report to the nearest police station quickly before it gets out of hand.”

Chairman of the Bwari Area council, Mr. Musa Dikko allayed fears of any rift in the area noting that both parties get on well.