The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - FCT sensitises Fulani, herdsmen on peaceful coexistence
4th April 2018 - Churches, CSOs lead advocacy for voters’ registration in FCT
4th April 2018 - Dankwambo: 56 cannons for architect of Gombe’s transformation
4th April 2018 - Obasanjo unfair to Buhari –APC chieftain
4th April 2018 - Kebbi council chairman resigns  
4th April 2018 - Ondo Assembly dissolves LG caretaker committees
4th April 2018 - Wike approves committee for Rumuokoro market, park 
4th April 2018 - Lawyers, senior citizens raise the alarm over Ayade’s foreign trips
4th April 2018 - Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers
4th April 2018 - Winnie Mandela: South Africa declares 10-day national mourning
Home / Abuja Metro / FCT sensitises Fulani, herdsmen on peaceful coexistence

FCT sensitises Fulani, herdsmen on peaceful coexistence

— 4th April 2018

Marcus Nkire

In a bid to maintain the peace in the capital,  the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammed   Musa Bello has initiated a committee to sensitize farmers and herdsmen on the importance of peaceful coexistence in the metropolis.

The committee is tasked with preaching peace and echoing the importance of peaceful cohabitation of farmers and herdsmen  in villages.

The first phase of the inaugural ceremony kicked off at the Abuja Municipal Area Council(AMAC) hall.

The stage was designed with cultural sculptures and drawings epitomising the hard work and unity of farmers and herdsmen in the past.

Stage performances were in full flow, the cultural dance group wowed the crowd with their  unique dance steps especially the Yoruba crew whose  dance moves were second to none.

The executive chairman of AMAC, Abdullahi Adamu Kandido, district  heads, traditional chiefs and rulers,  farmers and herdsmen among others were in attendance.

The uneducated herdsmen and farmers who could  not understand English were afforded a translator who translated every speech made in English to Hausa.

Chairman of the ministerial committee, Oladimeji Ali Hassan advised the the farmers and herders to solidify  their friendship by engaging in trade and business in their  various communities.

“It is not a thing of surprise that  farmers and herdsmen get along quite well in villages in the FCT.

“It is important that farmers and herdsmen live together as one family. They should engage in trade and  business as well.”

He also implored them to be their brothers’ keeper, saying that sacrifice is key to actualising a peaceful Nigeria.

Alhaji Kandido revealed that the minister has promised to upgrade facilities in various communities that would enable farmers and herders thrive.

The second phase of the event took place at the Bwari  Municipal Area Council, where the committee intimated farmers and herders on various forms of conflict resolution techniques.

The Hausa drama group did a brief  yet entertaining stage play, suggesting that farmers and herdsmen should share food produce instead of fighting for the ownership of lands.

Oladimeji told security officials in the area to be at alert for any violent breakout in the area. He also told villagers to report anything out of sorts to the local authorities.

“If you notice anything dodgy or if you hear a quarrel or witness a confrontation between them, please report to the nearest police station quickly before it gets out of hand.”

Chairman of the Bwari Area council, Mr.  Musa Dikko allayed fears of any rift in the area noting that both parties get on well.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obasanjo unfair to Buhari –APC chieftain

— 4th April 2018

• APC won’t win 2019 elections, says Ebonyi  chairman Romanus Ugwu, Abuja An All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Nasiru Danu, has said former president Olusegun Obasanjo as being unfair in his assessment of President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of his  inauguration as a member of the APC Technical…

  • Kebbi council chairman resigns  

    — 4th April 2018

    • Over alleged financial irregularities Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi Chairman of Koko-Besse Local Government area of Kebbi State, Shu’aibu Ibrahim, has resigned from office over alleged financial irregularities.  Daily Sun gathered that the chairman, who was elected on All Progressives Congress (APC) platform about 10 months ago, did not give concrete reasons for his resignation. The…

  • Ondo Assembly dissolves LG caretaker committees

    — 4th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday dissolved the Caretaker Committees in the 18 local government areas of the state. This followed the expiration of the tenure of the caretaker committees. The House, at its plenary presided over by the Speaker, David Oloyelogun, asked the committees to handover to the various directors of…

  • Wike approves committee for Rumuokoro market, park 

    — 4th April 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the establishment of a committee for the management of Rumuokoro Market and Park. A statement by Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said the governor directed the committee members, including Chief Owhonda Emmanuel (chairman), Mrs Ifeoma Rose Ayeoze (Non Indigenous Traders Union Rep) (member), Mrs Rose Nwanwa Okoro…

  • Lawyers, senior citizens raise the alarm over Ayade’s foreign trips

    — 4th April 2018

    • Governor not missing –Aide Judex Okoro, Calabar Lawyers and some senior citizens in Cross River State have raised the alarm over the long absence of Governor Ben Ayade from the state since first week of March 2018, fuelling speculations about his state of health. Daily Sun investigation revealed Ayade had embarked on frequent foreign…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share