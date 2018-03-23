The Sun News
Latest
23rd March 2018 - FCT records fresh case of Lassa fever
23rd March 2018 - NEMA receives 149 Nigerians from Libya
23rd March 2018 - IGP Idris suspends withdrawal of VIPs’ policemen
23rd March 2018 - Insecurity: Taraba residents accuse army of brutality, extortion
23rd March 2018 - Dapchi: EU calls for release of girls in captivity
23rd March 2018 - President Putin plans Sudan visit
23rd March 2018 - Communications Minister fires aides after memo goes viral
23rd March 2018 - Yeni Kuti, lover, Theo Lawson, spotted at Bogobiri
23rd March 2018 - D’banj, Don Jazzy set to recreate good old Mo’ Hits’ days
23rd March 2018 - We trained 100 actors in preparation for our new movie – comedian MOG
Home / National / FCT records fresh case of Lassa fever

FCT records fresh case of Lassa fever

— 23rd March 2018

NAN

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has recorded a fresh case of Lassa fever in the territory, bringing the number of confirmed cases to three within three months.

Director of Public Health in the Health and Human Services Secretariat, in FCT, Dr. Humphrey Okoroukwu, disclosed this to NAN, on Friday, in Abuja.

NAN recalls that one of the two victims of the confirmed cases earlier recorded at Bwari Area Council of the FCT died sometime in January.

Okoroukwu explained that the new confirmed case was recorded in Abuja Municipal Area Council and the patient was already recovering.

“The new case was confirmed just last Wednesday and we thank God the patient is doing well in the hospital.

“The patient reported early and the doctor’s alertness to detect the suspected case before confirmation in the laboratory has helped to manage the situation,” he said.

The director urged residents of FCT not to panic over the development but to rather take their personal and environmental hygiene seriously.

Okoroukwu urged the residents to imbibe the habit of regular washing of hands, keep their environment clean and dispose their domestic waste to avoid rats.
He called on Nigerians to promptly report any suspected case of fever to the nearest hospital because fever was one of the symptoms of Lassa fever.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FCT records fresh case of Lassa fever

— 23rd March 2018

NAN The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has recorded a fresh case of Lassa fever in the territory, bringing the number of confirmed cases to three within three months. Director of Public Health in the Health and Human Services Secretariat, in FCT, Dr. Humphrey Okoroukwu, disclosed this to NAN, on Friday, in Abuja….

  • NEMA receives 149 Nigerians from Libya

    — 23rd March 2018

    NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 149 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos aboard a chartered flight operated by Buraq Airline with registration number 5A-DMG. The aircraft landed at about 10:45 p.m. at the Cargo…

  • IGP Idris suspends withdrawal of VIPs’ policemen

    — 23rd March 2018

    NAN The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has suspended, by one month, the withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs across the country. The suspension of the order, which was billed to be immediate, when announced on Monday, followed Idris’ meeting with the Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Special Protection…

  • Insecurity: Taraba residents accuse army of brutality, extortion

    — 23rd March 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Residents of Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas of Taraba State, on Thursday, accused the army operatives of the Exercise Ayem A Kpatuma (cat race) of brutality, bias and extortion in their communities. Chairman of Ussa Local Government Council, Mr. Rimamsikwe Karma, told journalists that the operation was causing more harm than…

  • Dapchi: EU calls for release of girls in captivity

    — 23rd March 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The European Union has called for the release of the remaining girls of Government Girls’ Science Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State, still in the custody of Boko Haram. The EU expressed condolences to the families and friends of the girls that lost their lives. The EU, in a statement by Catherine Ray,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share