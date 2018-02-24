FCT Preseason: Golden Eaglets scouting coach hails quality of players

Nigeria U-17 team’s scouting coach, Bunmi Blair, has called on the U-20 team coach Paul Aigbogun to beam his searchlight on players playing in the FCT as they begin preparations for the qualifying series of 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Bunmi, on Friday, led Cityzens Football Club to victory in the 2018 FCT preseason tournament. Cityzens FC a non-league team defeated highly experienced teams FC Abuja, now known as EFCC FC 2-1, Oyah FC(made up of NPFL players) 2-1, before shocking Nigeria National League, NNL side NAF Rocket FC 2-1 in the final played at the Area 3 Play ground Abuja.

According to the coach cum OAP, FCT based teams have quality players that can compete at the national team level.

“Some of the players we have seen in the last few days can obviously compete favourably in the national teams, especially the Flying Eagles.

I have seen a couple of them and I will recommend them to my bosses, he said.”

The FCT preseason tournament is played every year to prepare FCT based teams for the new league season and also unearth new talents from the grassroots.

Meanwhile, the head Coach of the Nigeria U-20 National Team, Paul Aigbogun on Friday, called 28 players to camp, as they begin preparations for the qualifying series of the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations. Non of the players are from the FCT based teams.