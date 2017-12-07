FCT police parade 3 robbery suspects

From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command have paraded three armed robbery suspects who specializes in breaking into homes, car snatching and stabbing their victims.
This is as the command advised the public to be weary of persons they employ as drivers, house helps, cooks, gardeners, and security guards as such persons have been found to be conniving with criminals to rob their homes.
Public Relations Officer in charge of the command, Anjuguri Manzah who made this known, said “In many incidences of robberies, there seems to be connivance of house-help, especially on how the suspects gained access to the residences.
Parading the suspects before newsmen at the command headquarters in Abuja, Manzah, said that aside breaking into people’s homes and taking away their valuables and car snatching, the suspects also specialize in stabbing their victims during their operation.
Manzah, said that they were arrested by Police Operatives attached to the command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) after they stabbed and killed one Barrister Efosa Edwin.
He gave the names of those arrested to include Joseph Aruba, 27, John Paul Omoh 38, Emmanuel Friday 28, of Capital Gate, Ado Nasarawa State, while one Moses Eze also known as Cross was shot dead during a shootout with the police.
Items recovered from the suspects include cutlasses, locally made guns, charms, lighter, ammunitions, phones, vehicle plates number.
He said “Police Operatives attached to the command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested members of the armed robbery gang that stabbed late Edwin.
“Members of the public should also be careful as house-help, such as security men, cooks, gardeners, etc.
“In many incidences of robberies, there seems to be connivance of house-help, especially on how the attackers gained access to the residences.
He equally advised the public especially car owners on the need to install anti-car theft devices in vehicles like Pedal lock, steering lock, tracker, fuel cut or engine cut, saying this would reduce the incidences of stealing of vehicles from where parked.
Post Views:
1
Leave a reply