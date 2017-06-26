FCT police nab 7 armoured cable thieves

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Men of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested seven persons who specialised in stealing armoured cables in Abuja.

The suspects Ali, 25, Abubakar, 29, Iliyasu, 20, Umar, 25, Umar, 28, Kabiru, 31, and Mustapha, 19, all male and of no fixed address, were arrested by men of the anti-car theft team while on patrol at Maitama District in Abuja.

They were said to have been arrested after loading the stolen armored cables into two Volkswagen vehicles with registration numbers GWA 180 AP and BMJ 51 XA.

Public Relations Officer in charge of the FCT command, ASP Usen Omorodion, told Daily Sun that the suspects, who took to their heels on sighting the police patrol team, were given a hot chase and apprehended.

Omorodion said the suspects were still being interrogated and they have made useful statements to the police. They would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.