MINISTER

FCT Minister reinstates Mohammed as ES Pry Healthcare Board

— 10th July 2018

NAN

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhaammad Bello, has reinstated Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed as Executive Secretary of Primary Health Care Development Board.

In a letter dated June 22, Bello ordered that the sacked executive secretary should resume office and complete his second tenure, which would end on Sept. 26, 2018.

Mohammed was removed from office in June 2017 by the minister.

The minister ordered that the sum of N10.4 million entitlements within the period his appointment was terminated to date should be paid to him immediately.

Bello however charged the reinstated executive secretary to reciprocate the administration’s gesture by more dedication and diligence to duty to serve the people of the territory.

Reacting to the development, Mohammed expressed happiness over his reinstatement.

“I never expected it, I see this reinstatement as divine and miracle, I was begging for the money I was owed, surprisingly, I was reinstated.

`I thank God Almighty for this and also thank the Minister of FCT for this kind gesture. I am very grateful.

“Though, I didn’t do anything, I have never been queried for any misdeed or wrong doing while in the office as Chief Executive of the FCT Primary Health Care Development Board,” Mohammed said.

He stated that expectations were high hence he would do everything possible not to disappointment the Federal Government, minister and the people of FCT.

The reinstated health scribe has since resumed duty.

 

