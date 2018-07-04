Chukwudi Nweje

A Federal High Court, sitting in Bwari, yesterday cleared the way for the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to contest in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The court also quashed the report and White Paper of the Ekiti State Commission of Inquiry set up by Governor Ayodele Fayose, which indicted Fayemi and barred him from public office for a period of 10 years and dismissed the indictment as tainted with bias as it did not accord Fayemi fair hearing.

In the judgment delivered on Tuesday, in the case filed by Action Peoples Party (APP), challenging the eligibility of Fayemi, to contest the governorship poll, on the grounds that he was indicted by the commission of Inquiry, Justice O.A. Musa, dismissed the suit on the ground that it was without merit.

The judge noted that Section 182(1)(i) of the Constitution, on which the suit was based, was no longer in existence having been deleted by the National Assembly through the first alteration of the Constitution in 2011.

Justice Musa answered the two questions posed by the plaintiff in the negative, refused all its prayers and declared the Fayemi was eligible to contest the governorship election and that the APC was at liberty, under the law to field him as its candidate.

He agreed with Fayemi and the APC that the provisions of Section 182(1) (i) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), having been repealed by the First Alteration to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria left the plaintiff without a leg to stand on, since the basis of their case was the provision of section 182(1) (i) of the 1999 Constitution as amended which has ceased to exist.