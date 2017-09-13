The Sun News
FCT gets new police commissioner

— 13th September 2017

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The new Commissioner of Police has been appointed for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He is CP Sadiq Abubakar Bello. Until his appointment, he was the Commissioner of Police Nasarawa State Police Command.

He takes over from CP Musa Kimo, who has been redeployed.

A graduate of English, from Bayero University Kano (BUK), Abubakar Bello, enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), and has served in different capacities.

An alumni of the renowned Kofi Anan International Peace Keeping Centre, Accra Ghana, Bello, has served in International Police Task Force, Bosnia and Africa Mission in Sudan (Darfur), and attended several foreign and local courses, some of which include: Junior Command Course (JCC), Intermediate Command Course (ICC), Senior Command Course (SCC), Advance Detective Course (ADC), Intelligence Course aningbothers

