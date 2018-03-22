FCMB empowers SMEs, YEDP in Abia

The Sun News
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and youths who desire to start businesses in Abia State now have a huge opportunity to actualise their dreams. This is because First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has partnered the Abia State government to provide financial and other technical support to existing and potential owners of SMEs in the State under the Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YEDP).

Under the partnership, FCMB is offering loans and technical support to eligible existing and aspiring young entrepreneurs who have viable business ideas. An individual can access up to N3 million, while group projects jointly owned by three to five qualified beneficiaries can access up to N10 million, payable in three years at an interest rate of 9 per cent. Target beneficiaries are members of NYSC (or those who are not more than five years post-NYSC), those who possess a verifiable tertiary institution certificate, and artisans with First School Leaving Certificate or a technical certificate or accredited proficiency certificate from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

To ensure ease and convenience in accessing the facility as well as overall success of the partnership, FCMB has developed a product under the YEDP and has developed a website, HTTPS://yedp.fcmb.com, where applicants can log in, fill a form and provide all requirements to benefit from the funding and other benefits associated with the programme. Successful applicants will receive training on business success and development, courtesy of FCMB and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Speaking at the Abia Mega Youth Summit held in the state on March 15, 2018, where the partnership between FCMB and the state government was launched, the Executive Director, Business Development of the bank, Mrs. Bukola Smith, described the financial institution’s intervention as another demonstration of its commitment to empower SMEs and youths in order to up-scale their contributions to the development of the country.

In his address at the ceremony, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, said the YEDP in the state has been designed to change the old ways of empowering youths by partnering with strong institutions and provision of right supports that would help them become better equipped, productive and contribute significantly to the well-being of the country in a sustainable manner.

