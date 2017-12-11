The Sun News
FCC extends MDAs training 

— 11th December 2017


From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

The Federal Character Commission (FCC), has extended the training of staff of Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on the submission of nominal rolls.

The training of staff of MDAs by the FCC is in collaboration with indigenous information technology company, Pyrich Group Limited.

The training which is centered on the correct format and processes of forwarding nominal rolls online, would bring to an end, issues that had made it impossible for the commission to advise MDAs or the Presidency on how to go about employing workers or appointing public servants.

A similar training took place between October 16 and 24 and November earlier in the year.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Secretary to the Federal Character Commission, Mohammed Bello Tukur, the commission said the training would enable MDAs comply with the Commission’s guidelines and procedures for recruitment as a prerequisite for issuance of Certificate of Compliance.

Tukur said attendance was necessary to enable all MDAs submit clean, accurate and reliable data to the Commission’s database online, using the standard template to eliminate errors observed in the submission of most MDAs that submit data manually.

Tukur further said the training would enable the commission meets its constitutional mandate of ensuring equity and fairness in the distribution of posts and socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities nationwide

“This is to inform all Ministries, Departments and Agencies that were unable to attend the sensitization/training workshop for desk officers on the online submission of nominal roll, which took place in October/November 2017 that the second phase of the training has been approved.

“The workshop is organized in collaboration with Messrs Pyrich Group Limited to enable MDAs comply with Commission’s guidelines and procedures for recruitment as a prerequisite for issuance of Certificate of Compliance.

“The commission has automated its data processing activities to enable it meets its constitutional mandate of ensuring equity and fairness in the distribution of posts and socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities nationwide.

“The automation will enable the commission to promptly provide information on recruitment issues to government and stakeholders in line with the Federal Government Executive Order No-001, 2017.

“All Chief Executive Officers of MDAs that were unable to participate earlier are requested to nominate a minimum of two desk officers to attend,” the statement read.

The training which began on December 11 would end on Thursday, December 14 while the training continues in February, 2018.

