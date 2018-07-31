USL team FC Cincinnati have unveiled Nigerian striker Fanendo Adi and Nigerian-American Fatai Alashe.

Both designated players joined the ambitious side from MLS clubs, Adi (Portland Timbers) and Alashe (San Jose Earthquakes).

They both cost FC Cincinnati a fee of $1million.

And the coach, Alan Koch, said he is happy to have both players who he said would add quality to the team who are preparing to feature in the MLS in 2019.

“I know him playing at Vancouver rivals, Portland Timbers. I am excited he left a rival club; it will be great to work with him. He was part of history at Portland Timbers, I will maximize his potential as this is a new chapter,” Koch said on signing Adi.

On Alashe, the FC Cincinnati manager said: “I wanted him while I was Vancouver Whitecap, but San Jose Earthquakes got him. I am glad that I have him now.”

Adi thanked the coach for having him at the club and said he is ready for new challenge.

“I thank the coach for bringing me here, it’s an opportunity. As the coach said I was part of big things at Portland, I could have chosen to stay there, but I want a new challenge, coming here is a big challenge which I am ready for,” he said.

“I am ready to work with the players. I met them at locker room and they are amazing players, it feels as I have been here long time. I feel at home. I am happy to be here and together we can make history here and excel as a team.”