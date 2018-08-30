Fayose’s aide slams Fayemi over request for security beef up for his inauguration,

…Says, ‘He’s being troubled by his electoral fraud’

Special Assistant to the governor of Ekiti State on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka has described request by the state’s Governor-Elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to the federal government to beef up security in the State ahead of his October 16, 2018 inauguration as a clear indication that the reality of the electoral fraud that was perpetrated in his favour was still troubling his mind.

The governor’s aide, who said it was funny that a man coming to assume office as governor of Ekiti State will require thousands of armed security men for his inauguration, added that; “It was this same fear of the unknown that made Fayemi to deploy police helicopters for aerial surveillance when he came to Ado Ekiti to receive his Certificate of Return from INEC.

Fayemi had made the demand for security beef up when he paid courtesy visit on the Minister of Interior, Lieutenant-General Abdulrahman Dambazzau, saying the State just came out of election conflict and would need the strengthening of security forces to ensure smooth transition of governance.

Reacting, Olayinka said in a statement issued on Wednesday that it was strange that Fayemi was seeking police protection to assume office in a State where he claimed the people voted for him.

“What is he afraid of? Shouldn’t the same people that purportedly voted for him be happy and eager to usher him to office?

“Fayemi is even afraid of his own party people. That’s why he goes about in bullet-proof vehicles and that’s the reason he needed aerial surveillance by police helicopters just to receive his certificate of return.

“Obviously, a man who won an election fairly will be ushered into office by the people who voted for him while the one who got electoral victory through the help of security men will need to be guarded into office and while in office by armed policemen as being requested for by Fayemi,” Olayinka said.