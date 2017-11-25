The Sun News
Fayose's a trail-blazer, says Goodluck Jonathan

25th November 2017

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, as a trail-blazer and somebody who has set new standards in innovative governance.

According to a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Idowu Adelusi in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, President Jonathan stated this in a goodwill message he sent to the governor to mark the governor’s 57th birthday.

In the letter dated November 15, 2017 with reference number OGEJ/HE/127/1511-17, the former president said the anniversary of the governor’s birthday called for thanksgiving and prayers because “God Almighty has blessed you exceedingly, given your exemplary achievements in leadership, industry and philanthropy.

” As a leader and trail-blazer, you have spearheaded numerous initiatives and accomplishments that have not only remarkably improved the quality of life in Ekiti State, but have also set new standards in innovative governance.

” You are a patriot who is always resolute and forthright in canvassing your views on matters of progressive politics and national development.”

Jonathan, therefore, wished Fayose many productive years in the service to the nation.

