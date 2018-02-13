The Sun News
Fayose writes Buhari over renaming of Oye-Ekiti varsity

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has written to remind President Muhammadu Buhari on the renaming of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) as Adeyinka Adebayo University, after military governor of defunct Western Region, the late General Robert Adeyinka Adebayo.

Adebayo died last year and was buried on May 20, 2017, at Iyin-Ekiti, his home town.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, acting as president, represented President Buhari at the burial where he announced the decision of the Federal Government to rename the university as Adeyinka Adebayo University in recognition of the exemplary leadership of the late hero and frontline statesman.

Close to nine months after the announcement was made, the change was yet to be effected by the federal government.

Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, in a letter dated January 29, 2018, with reference number EK/GOV/28/93, urged the president to effect the change without further delay.

“As your excellency is aware, the late General Adebayo died last year).

“Your excellency was represented at his burial on May 20, 2017 by the then acting president Osinbajo.

“The acting president on the occasion announced the decision of the federal government to rename the Federal University, Oye Ekiti as Adeyinka Adebayo University in recognition of the exemplary leadership of the late hero and frontline statesman.

“However, more than seven months after this pronouncement, nothing has been done.

“Your excellency, this letter, therefore, is to serve as a reminder of the significant decision of your government to enable appropriate directive(s) and implementation,” he wrote.

