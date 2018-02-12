The Sun News
Fayose writes Buhari over renaming of FUOYE

— 12th February 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has written to remind President Muhammadu Buhari on the renaming of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti as Adeyinka Adebayo University (FUOYE), after the late military governor of defunct Western State, Gen. Robert Adeyinka Adebayo.

Gen. Adebayo died last year and was buried on May 20, 2017 at Iyin-Ekiti, his home town.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, while acting as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, then represented President Buhari at the burial, where he announced the decision of the Federal Government to rename the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) as Adeyinka Adebayo University in recognition of the exemplary leadership of the late hero and frontline Statesman.

Close to nine months after this announcement was made, the change was yet to be effected by the Federal Government.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, Governor Fayose, in a letter dated January 29, 2018, with reference number EK/GOV/28/93, urged the President to effect the change without further delay.

The letter read: “As Your Excellency is aware, the Late General Robert Adeyinka Adebayo (Military Governor of defunct Western State and  one time Head of the Nigerian Army died last year).

“Your Excellency was represented at his burial on May 20, 2017 by the then Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (GCON) at Iyin-Ekiti, his home town.

“The Acting President at the occasion announced the decision of the Federal Government to rename the Federal University, Oye Ekiti as Adeyinka Adebayo University in recognition of the exemplary leadership of the late hero and frontline Statesman.

“However, more than seven months after this pronouncement, nothing has been done.

“Your Excellency, this letter therefore is to serve as reminder of this significant decision of the your Government so as to enable appropriate directive(s) and implementation.

“On behalf of the People and Government of Ekiti State, I thank Your Excellency for the thoughtfulness, please.”

