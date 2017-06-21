The Sun News
Latest
21st June 2017 - Fayose vows to defeat APC again in 2018  
21st June 2017 - Nigeria rated low on reading
21st June 2017 - Court remands 5 abductors of Nigeria/Tulip school pupil’s in prison
21st June 2017 - Council workers’ protest grounds Delta over 15 months salary debt
21st June 2017 - Mbaise USA medical mission: 12, 000 patients get free treatments
21st June 2017 - Medical succour for 12,000 Imo residents
21st June 2017 - UNHCR donates sanitation equipment to IDPs in Yobe
21st June 2017 - CRK compulsory for Christian students – FG
21st June 2017 - Outbreak of Lassa fever reported in Ondo varsity
21st June 2017 - We’ll resist NLNG Bill amendment – Wike
Home / Politics / Fayose vows to defeat APC again in 2018  

Fayose vows to defeat APC again in 2018  

— 21st June 2017

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will again be roundly defeated in 2018, even as thousands of his supporters Wednesday celebrated three years of his electoral victory. Governor Fayose while addressing the crowd after declaring open the situation office for the 2018 election charged the people to shame those who claimed that the June 21, 2014 was as a result of photochromic and later militarization by giving them another resounding defeat in 2018 and 2019. “Today, I am here to appreciate all of you and remind you that they said that the 16-0 of 2014 of was photochromic and later militarized election. This time, they are the owners of INEC, Army, Police, Civil Defense, DSS and others; we should make it expressly clear that despite these machineries in their hands, we can defeat them like we did in 2014, if not more,” he said. He assured that he will leave nothing to chance in making Ekiti a better place for all, and; “Also, by the grace of God, I will not leave this state a debtor of salary.” The governor urged Nigerians as well as the international community to pay greater attention to Ekiti State with regard to activities before, during and after the 2018 governorship election, saying; “The 2018 election in Ekiti is one election that everyone should be interested in. The whole world should monitor events before, during and after the election and let whoever that will win the election win in a free and fair atmosphere.” He said; “Currently, I am in court to seek redress for the coup-de-tat of 2006 by the declaration of State of Emergency by the civilian junta of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. It is my belief that the court that granted me the relief that the impeachment was a nullity will equally restore justice by establishing the fact that I deserve another tenure. “Nevertheless, whether the continuity is by Ayo Fayose or any member of his political family, it is still continuity, which I have asked you to support.” Berating the APC, Governor Fayose said; “Those who trade in lies and propaganda daily are in control of the federal government and as at today, is there anything that they have done for us here in Ekiti? The answer is No! “We have a representative in the federal executive council and we have someone who is working with the Acting President. But they are self-seekers who do not believe in the Ekiti project. They were the people, who during their four years reign here plunged our state into debt and destroyed the economy of the State. They made our State to be indebted till year 2036 by their maladministration. “Two Years in office, they can not point to a single benefit derived from their government by Ekiti State. “We are therefore saying never again to these looters, financial devourers and enemies of our State who only believe in themselves and not in the progress of our State.” He said Nigerians should note that since he took over the mantle of leadership of Ekiti state, no politically motivated attack or violence had been witnessed and no life had been lost to political violence in Ekiti State.

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fayose vows to defeat APC again in 2018  

— 21st June 2017

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will again be roundly defeated in 2018, even as thousands of his supporters Wednesday celebrated three years of his electoral victory. Governor Fayose while addressing the crowd after declaring open the situation office for the 2018 election charged the people to…

Share

  • Nigeria rated low on reading

    — 21st June 2017

    The National Librarian, Professor Lenrie Aina, says that Nigeria is not rated among the most read countries in the world. Aina, who is also the Chief Executive Officer, National Library of Nigeria, said this in Enugu on Wednesday at the Readership Promotion Campaign (RPC). He said that a recent study on the most reading countries…

    Share

  • Court remands 5 abductors of Nigeria/Tulip school pupil’s in prison

    — 21st June 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja. A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has  ordered five men allegedly involved in the abduction of pupil of Nigeria/Tulip school Ogun state to be remanded in Kuje prison pending their trial last. The defendants : Bekewei Agbojule (a.k.a Asari), Egbasimokumo Ayeomi (a.k.a Effiong), Godspower Olopele, Toki Okuba and Super Allen…

    Share

  • Council workers’ protest grounds Delta over 15 months salary debt

    — 21st June 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba Angry and hungry Delta State council workers owed about 15 months of salaries on Wednesday held the state down in protest asking to be paid. Workers in the 25 council areas of Delta State known as Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) disrupted socio-economic activities in Asaba, the state capital…

    Share

  • Mbaise USA medical mission: 12, 000 patients get free treatments

    — 21st June 2017

    By Emma Njoku  No fewer than 12,000 patients received free treatments for various ailments during this year’s annual Mbaise USA Incorporated Medical Mission. Leader of the team of medical doctors from the United States, Dr. Vitalis Ojiegbe, who confirmed this, said those treated were the aged and indigent people in various communities in Mbaise. He…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share