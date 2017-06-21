Fayose vows to defeat APC again in 2018  

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will again be roundly defeated in 2018, even as thousands of his supporters Wednesday celebrated three years of his electoral victory. Governor Fayose while addressing the crowd after declaring open the situation office for the 2018 election charged the people to shame those who claimed that the June 21, 2014 was as a result of photochromic and later militarization by giving them another resounding defeat in 2018 and 2019. “Today, I am here to appreciate all of you and remind you that they said that the 16-0 of 2014 of was photochromic and later militarized election. This time, they are the owners of INEC, Army, Police, Civil Defense, DSS and others; we should make it expressly clear that despite these machineries in their hands, we can defeat them like we did in 2014, if not more,” he said. He assured that he will leave nothing to chance in making Ekiti a better place for all, and; “Also, by the grace of God, I will not leave this state a debtor of salary.” The governor urged Nigerians as well as the international community to pay greater attention to Ekiti State with regard to activities before, during and after the 2018 governorship election, saying; “The 2018 election in Ekiti is one election that everyone should be interested in. The whole world should monitor events before, during and after the election and let whoever that will win the election win in a free and fair atmosphere.” He said; “Currently, I am in court to seek redress for the coup-de-tat of 2006 by the declaration of State of Emergency by the civilian junta of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. It is my belief that the court that granted me the relief that the impeachment was a nullity will equally restore justice by establishing the fact that I deserve another tenure. “Nevertheless, whether the continuity is by Ayo Fayose or any member of his political family, it is still continuity, which I have asked you to support.” Berating the APC, Governor Fayose said; “Those who trade in lies and propaganda daily are in control of the federal government and as at today, is there anything that they have done for us here in Ekiti? The answer is No! “We have a representative in the federal executive council and we have someone who is working with the Acting President. But they are self-seekers who do not believe in the Ekiti project. They were the people, who during their four years reign here plunged our state into debt and destroyed the economy of the State. They made our State to be indebted till year 2036 by their maladministration. “Two Years in office, they can not point to a single benefit derived from their government by Ekiti State. “We are therefore saying never again to these looters, financial devourers and enemies of our State who only believe in themselves and not in the progress of our State.” He said Nigerians should note that since he took over the mantle of leadership of Ekiti state, no politically motivated attack or violence had been witnessed and no life had been lost to political violence in Ekiti State.