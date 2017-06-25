Fayose urges religious tolerance

From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated the Muslim community for the perseverance demonstrated during the Ramadan fast, urging them to embrace peace, love and understanding as part of the gains derivable from that important religious obligation.

In a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Idowu Adelusi, Fayose urged the Muslim faithful to use the opportunity of the Ramadan fast to reflect on and refrain from all divisive tendencies. His words: “Let us, therefore, shun all attitudes, behaviours, and actions that promote hatred, religious intolerance, disunity and violence and embrace true love that would promote peace and unity among us as a nation to allow for meaningful progress and development which our dear nation is in dire need of now.”