Home / Cover / National / Fayose to Lai Mohammed: Name ‘treasury looters’ sponsoring IPOB

Fayose to Lai Mohammed: Name ‘treasury looters’ sponsoring IPOB

— 19th September 2017

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has challenged the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to name those “treasury looters” that he claimed were sponsoring the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying “it is high time Nigerians begin to hold the Information Minister accountable for his frivolous claims.”

Governor Fayose, who said the Information Minister was fast assuming the position of the “Liar-General” of the federation, having lied to gain power and still lying to sustain it, pointed out that;’ “more than 20 months after he claimed that 55 Nigerians stole over N1.34 trillion from the country’s treasury from 2006 to 2013, Lai Mohammed is yet to tell Nigerians who the 55 people are.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, he described Lai Mohammed as “an embodiment of contradictions, who speaks from several sides of his mouth, turning himself to a vegetable while struggling to defend a government that has done more evil than good to Nigeria and its people.”

The governor called on Nigerians to prevail on the Information Minister to name the treasury looters sponsoring IPOB and provide proof of the sponsorship as well as the 55 people that he said stole over N1.34.

Governor Fayose said; “In the history of his lying career, if he (Lai Mohammed) is able to read through his past comments and juxtapose them with his present comments, he will realize the contradiction that he has become.

“On June 10, 2013, Lai Mohammed spoke against the proscription of Boko Haram, saying that it stifled the press and tampered with the fundamental human rights of Nigerians. He also spoke in support of true federalism and restructuring of Nigeria. But today, in defense of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, everything Lai Mohammed supported then, he is now against and what he was against then, he now supports.

“It is shameful that Lai Mohammed now runs speedily to defend the lion king and his autocratic government, so that he won’t be devoured and in the process of trying to avoid being sacked, he is manufacturing lies like pure water.

Calling on the international community, especially the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the heinous crime being committed by the military against Nigerians in the Southeast, Governor Fayose said there was no law in Nigeria empowering the military to declare any organization as terrorist and kill unarmed people.

