Fayose to Kwankwaso : I’m vindicated on Buhari

Outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose on Friday said he has been vindicated about his 2015 warning that President Muhammadu Buhari lacks capacity to govern the country.

He stated this in Ado Ekiti when the former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso met with the state delegates to ask for their support for his presidential ambition.

According to Fayose, when he made the warning, Kwankwaso was one of the people who reacted angrily against him. “But thank God, today, you have seen reason and you are now born again.

” I told Nigerians in 2015 when Buhari was campaigning that he lacked capacity. His subordinates have always handle governance whenever he heads a place. You said what is this Fayose saying but today, you are a great convert.”

Fayose said that Buhari was a wrong choice for the All Progressives Congress (APC). “He is a black market.”

He said that the APC leaders including former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu don’t love Buhari adding that, they all went into exile during his regime.

He urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pick the best candidate so that Nigerians could have a choice in 2019.

“We must approach this battle with as a united body. This is a wake up call for all the aspirants. We want a man in whom our future and the future of the country is guaranteed. ”

On his presidential ambition, the governor said that he dropped the ambition because of the alleged stolen of the mandate freely given to his deputy, Prof Kolapo Olusola by the people.

“as a good leader, I cannot abandon my loyal Deputy whose mandate was stolen by the APC and be pursuing another ambition. My posters are there in a room. I am committed to the recovery of the mandate.

In his remarks, Senator Kwankwaso admitted that the APC which he was part of, made a mistake in their change mantra by picking Buhari.

“We all know what is happening as a result of the change we made. We regretted it and it was a mistake. We must change the change.

“With your support and the support of the others, PDP will sack APC in 2019 and form the government at the centre.

“I have come to Ekiti to solicit for your support and through you, to ask for the support of the delegates. We are all aware of the challenges we face as a country. I believe I have the capacity to put things right just as we did in Kano where we almost performed a miracle,” he said.

In a related development, another aspirant of the party and former Minister, Kashim Saminu Turaki who was in the state to canvass for support of the delegates, warned that the unity of the country was in great threat.

“Today Nigerians are divided like never before. The survival of the country is in serious jeopardy and her unity is under threat because we have a clueless and inept leadership. ”

He noted that insecurity bordering the country in 2015 was just the remnants of the Boko Haram Terrorists who have been chased to the border towns, one expects the APC to have settled the issue but now they (Boko Haram insurgents) have regrouped and retooled with the federal government money.

“Everyday, hundreds of people are killed across the country by criminal herdsmen and nobody has been arrested or prosecuted. The souls of the dead are crying for justice in their graves.

“In 2015, Nigeria economy was number one in Africa because we made people to believe in themselves, but today, Nigeria economy has collapsed and investors are divesting from the country.

Corruption did not start with the PDP but, the party created critical institutions to tackle corruption. Most of the people being tried were PDP leaders. The Freedom of Information Act was passed under PDP government. ”

The Senior lawyer said that among all the aspirants of the party, he was best qualified for the job at hand in the country.

Turaki noted that he believe in the restructuring of the country but lamented that the constitution is making restructuring an impossible task.