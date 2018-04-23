The Sun News
Latest
23rd April 2018 - Fayose to Buhari: Nigerian youths best in the world
23rd April 2018 - 2019: Don’t run, IPOB warns Buhari
23rd April 2018 - Buhari mourns ex-Nigeria’s envoy to Ethiopia, Adegoroye
23rd April 2018 - Badaru confident Saraki, Tambuwal won’t dump APC
23rd April 2018 - No supreme court order stopping Imo LG election – Okorocha
23rd April 2018 - Ondo police probe Akure masquerader/Hausa clash
23rd April 2018 - World Book Day: Mrs. Osinbajo advocates reading culture among Nigerians
23rd April 2018 - Armenian PM Sarksyan quits after days of street protests
23rd April 2018 - Breaking: Armed policemen take over Dino Melaye’s Abuja house
23rd April 2018 - Snatching of mace at Senate, worrisome, disturbing – Osun Assembly Speaker
Home / National / Fayose to Buhari: Nigerian youths best in the world

Fayose to Buhari: Nigerian youths best in the world

— 23rd April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has described Nigerian youths as the best in the world, lamenting that the under-privileged among them have had to struggle hard to make it in an environment without viable and equal opportunities.

The governor was reacting to a statement credited to President Mohammadu Buhari saying that many Nigeria youths below age of 30 were lazy and only wait for cheap and easy way out.

Governor Fayose who told the 2,300 corps members deployed to Ekiti State during the swearing in ceremony, on Monday, at Ise-Ekiti orientation camp, said that Nigerian leaders believe strongly in them, their industry and strength of character amid daunting socio-economic odds, urged them to keep hope alive as a new, younger and energetic leader would soon emerge to better their lot.

Said he, “Without being immodest, I join other Nigerians to condemn the statement that undermines our youth, describing them as lazy, I rather say our youths are the best in the world

”  with great determination and lack of opportunities, you have been  forging ahead and struggling to make it;  we believe in you , that you are the best , the entertainment industry is greatly populated by the youths and you have fetched great fortune for the country.  So, it is inappropriate to say you are lazy. We need younger and energetic Nigerian as next President. I assure you of our best hospitality and protection.”

Governor Fayose also said the need to advise the corps members and identify with them and made him to personally grace the occasion. He appealed to the young graduates not to be tools for election-rigging particularly in the forthcoming governorship poll in Ekiti State.

” I will never asked you to do anything that is unbecoming of Nigerian youths, the country looks up to you in the coming elections. Please don’t allow any politicians to influence you to rig including myself.

” Run away from inducement and politicians that would call your attention to do evil. You will be remembered for whatever you did. The Lord will keep all of you for me. The youths should not allow themselves to be used for thuggery or to rig elections by the politicians.

“If I Ayo Fayose asked you to rig election for me, you should decline. Your parents have spent fortunes on you to be a graduate. You should not disappoint them. Those politicians will never call out their children to die. Don’t allow yourselves to be used.

“Those of you that are being sworn in today will be around when the governorship election will hold in July, don’t allow yourselves to be used.

Your parents expect you to return home alive, hale and hearty,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fayose to Buhari: Nigerian youths best in the world

— 23rd April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has described Nigerian youths as the best in the world, lamenting that the under-privileged among them have had to struggle hard to make it in an environment without viable and equal opportunities. The governor was reacting to a statement credited to President Mohammadu Buhari saying that…

  • FUNDAMENTALISM Buhari

    2019: Don’t run, IPOB warns Buhari

    — 23rd April 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to bury his ambition to run for second term in 2019 general election or he would be unmasked. The group called on the Fulani cabals to suspend the planned trip to the United States of America by the…

  • Buhari mourns ex-Nigeria’s envoy to Ethiopia, Adegoroye

    — 23rd April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passing of a former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and the nation’s Representative to the African Union, Amb. Victor Adeyeye Adegoroye, who passed on at 93. In his condolence to the family, President Buhari commiserated with the Ondo State Government, family and friends of the late ambassador,…

  • Badaru DUMP

    Badaru confident Saraki, Tambuwal won’t dump APC

    — 23rd April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention Committee and Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badaru, on Monday, dismissed rumours making rounds that Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State were negotiating to dump the ruling party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Governor Badaru explained that what…

  • No supreme court order stopping Imo LG election – Okorocha

    — 23rd April 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has waved off the rumour making rounds on social media, claiming that there was a  Supreme Court order restricting the state government from conducting the planned local government elections. Governor Okorocha said this through a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo. He maintained that…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share