The Sun News
Latest
19th November 2017 - Buhari congratulates Jonathan at 60
19th November 2017 - BREAKING: INEC announces Willie Obiano winner
19th November 2017 - Fayose slams FG over hiring of Malaysian economic experts for N458m
19th November 2017 - PDP chair: Fayose calls for shadow election among S’ West aspirants
19th November 2017 - Annie Okonkwo congratulates Obiano
19th November 2017 - American Country music legend Mel Tillis has died at 85
19th November 2017 - Obiano’s APGA sweeps all 21 LGAs
19th November 2017 - Senate queries Total on Nigerian content of Egina’s $16b project
19th November 2017 - I won’t dump APC to actualise my aspiration – Sen. Adeola
19th November 2017 - Morocco seeks stronger business, investment ties with Nigeria
Home / National / Fayose slams FG over hiring of Malaysian economic experts for N458m

Fayose slams FG over hiring of Malaysian economic experts for N458m

— 19th November 2017

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has questioned the rationale behind the Federal Government’s hiring of consultants from Malaysia with the sum of N458 million to help Nigeria build her economic capacity, saying; “the federal government’s action is a clear vote of no confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and economic experts in the country.”

The governor, who said; “it is shameful that Nigeria, which produced the likes of African Development Bank (ADB) President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina; Treasurer and Vice President of the World Bank, Mrs Aruma Otteh; Independent Non-Executive Director of Standard Chartered Plc, United Kingdom, Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi; among others is now paying people from Malaysia to revive its economy.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, and signed by Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said “out-sourcing consultancy for the conduct of study that would aid the implementation of the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) is tantamount to telling Nigerians that they all lack capacity to govern their own country.”

He asked; How can you hire foreign consultants that would work for 13 weeks to conduct a study on how to revive the economy of a country like Nigeria and pay the consultant N458 million?”

Governor Fayose said he had said it several times that the APC government of Buhari lacked clue as to how to solve our country’s economic problems, adding that; “Now they have just confirmed that truly, they are clueless.”

He said; “By hiring economic experts from Malaysia, President Buhari and his men have confirmed that they have no capacity to govern this country.

“It was the cluelessness of the Buhari’s government that made the exchange rate that was N197 to $1 as at May 29, 2015 rise to as much as N500 to $1 before it came down to about N370 to $1. Today, official rate is N305 to $1.

“It was this same cluelessness that made one bag of rice that was N7,000 as at the time Buhari took office to rice to as much as N22,000 and made more than 25 states to be unable to pay workers salary regularly owing to dwindled revenue from the federation account.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), an agency of the federal government, the number of unemployed Nigerians rose from 7.51 million at the beginning of October 2015 to 11.19 million at the end of September 2016! This was caused by Buhari’s government cluelessness.

“Like I have said before, President Buhari and his men do not know what to do. It is therefore left for Nigerians use their votes to show Buhari and his APC the way out of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in 2019.”

Post Views: 34
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Mercy 19th November 2017 at 7:34 pm
    Reply

    Malaysia is an Islamic country. Buhari knows exactly what he is doing, paying into Islamic economy otherwise what qualifies Malaysia above all other countries that are faring much better.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari congratulates Jonathan at 60

— 19th November 2017

  From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former president Goodluck Jonathan who turns 60, on Monday. In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said he joined members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), professional colleagues, associates of the former President, and his family in…

  • BREAKING: INEC announces Willie Obiano winner

    — 19th November 2017

      It was a landslide victory for the incumbent Governor of Anambra State and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Willie Obiano, has emerged the winner of the Anambra State governorship election. Announcing the result, the  Chief Returning Officer for the election, Professor Zanna Akpagu,said the incumbent governor won in all the 21 local…

  • Fayose slams FG over hiring of Malaysian economic experts for N458m

    — 19th November 2017

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has questioned the rationale behind the Federal Government’s hiring of consultants from Malaysia with the sum of N458 million to help Nigeria build her economic capacity, saying; “the federal government’s action is a clear vote of no confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and economic experts in the country.”…

  • PDP chair: Fayose calls for shadow election among S’ West aspirants

    — 19th November 2017

    Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has advocated the conduct of primary election among the national chairmanship aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southwest geopolitical zone, so as to have a solid front in the coming national convention of the party. Contrary to insinuations that he opposed the national chairmanship position…

  • Annie Okonkwo congratulates Obiano

    — 19th November 2017

    Senator Annie Okonkwo has sent his message of congratulations to Governor Willie Obiano for his clean sweep victory and reelection today in the Anambra gubernatorial race. In his essage through a statement from his edia adviser, Collins Steve Ugwu, Sen. Okonkwo said, the victory of the incumbent, Obiano and the party, is significant not just…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share