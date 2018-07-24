– The Sun News
FAYOSE

Fayose replies Fayemi on alleged illegal appointments

— 24th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has replied governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on the latter’s allegation that he (Fayose) might be carrying out illegal appointments into some government parastatals and particularly the College of Education, Ikere.

Fayemi had warned against what he alleged was illegal appointments that might incur huge financial burden on his government when he assumes office on October 16.

Replying him through his Media Assistant on Communication and New media, Lere Olayinka, Goveror Fayose said, “We have watched with amusement the way and manner the beneficiaries of the Ekiti electoral robbery have been running their mouths in the last few days and we have opted to react to their advertisements of expertise in political comedy.



“The last time that we checked, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose was still the governor of Ekiti State and he remains the governor till October 16, 2018.

“Governor Fayose will carry out all the functions of his office till October 16 and if there is need to employ workers, he will do so legally and no one can prevent him.

“This is more so that the process of employing 2,000 workers had commenced even before the July 14 election.

“Therefore, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his team of desperately ignorant team should wait till October 16 before kicking off their usual anti people policies.

” Also, we advice Fayemi and his men to rather concentrate on how to defend the false electoral victory awarded to them by the powers that be in Abuja instead of this daily display of idiocy,” he said.

 

