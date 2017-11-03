The Sun News
Fayose reacts to CAN's denial of Presidential bid endorsement

Fayose reacts to CAN’s denial of Presidential bid endorsement

— 3rd November 2017

In a bid to set the record straight on the veracity or otherwise of a purported endorsement by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of his presidential ambition in 2019, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has commended the Christian body for acknowledging that such a letter of endorsement did come from the top echelon of the body.

In a statement issued to newsmen by Idowu Adelusi, Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary, the governor says “Our attention has been drawn to news report with the above title, and we wish to thank the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President, Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle for acknowledging that there was indeed a letter written to the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose by the CAN National General Secretary, Rev Musa Asake in which the statement credited to CAN was made.

“We are also glad that the CAN President acknowledged that Governor Fayose is respectable and qualified to contest for the President of Nigeria, and we appreciate the goodwill and prayers of CAN.

“Governor Fayose holds CAN in very high esteem and will continue to rely on prayers from the association and its members to further his dream of leading Nigeria and making it a country that we will all be proud of.”

CAN had denied endorsing Governor Fayose, for president in the forthcoming 2019 general elections in a letter signed by Adebayo Oladeji, the head of media and communications to the CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, but the association did acknowledged that it’s General Secretary did give such endorsement.

 

