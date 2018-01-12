The Sun News
Latest
12th January 2018 - Fayose raps Buhari over appointment of northerner as NIA DG
12th January 2018 - More mobile policemen deployed to Benue
12th January 2018 - Yusuf Buhari to be discharged soon – Presidency
12th January 2018 - Arrested militant leader killed in gun battle in Bayelsa
12th January 2018 - Trump ‘got message’ on opposition to visit – London Mayor Khan
12th January 2018 - Facebook plans major changes to news feed
12th January 2018 - Nigeria ended 2017 with 101,695 domain names
12th January 2018 - Delta Council Polls: Governor to swear-in more elected officials
12th January 2018 - China demands Delta Air Lines publicly apologise for listing Taiwan, Tibet as countries
12th January 2018 - Miyetti Allah leaders blamed for Benue killings, lawmaker calls for arrests
Home / National / Fayose raps Buhari over appointment of northerner as NIA DG

Fayose raps Buhari over appointment of northerner as NIA DG

— 12th January 2018

Says, ‘Buhari is unrepentant sectional leader’

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has chided President Muhammadu Buhari over replacement of the sacked National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director General, Ambassador Ayo Oke with Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, a northerner, saying; “The President has further demonstrated to Nigerians that he is an unrepentant sectional leader, who does not care about the feelings of people from other parts of the country.”
The governor said; “With the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the NIA Director General, all heads of security agencies are now northerners and the question is, is this what those who enshrined federal character in our constitution envisaged?”
The governor’s Special Assistant on public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted him as saying in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, that “seeing what President Buhari has turned the country to, the forefathers of Nigeria, who laid the foundation of the country on equity, justice and fairness will be lamenting wherever they are now.”
He said; “Ambassador Ayo Oke was removed from office the same day Babachir Lawal was removed as Secretary to the Government of the Federation. While Lawal’s replacement came from his home State, Oke’s replacement came from the north. That is unacceptable.”
Governor Fayose, who reminded Nigerians of the President Buhari’s directive that the World Bank should shift its focus to the northern region of Nigeria, maintained that “because of the President’s nepotism, religious bigotry and favouritism, Nigeria is now more divided than ever before.
He said it remained on record that President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim reportedly said that in his very first meeting with President Buhari, he (Buhari) said specifically that he would like the World Bank to shift its focus to the northern region of Nigeria.
The governor said “President Buhari has consistently demonstrated that he is an ethnic champion, a religious bigot and the number one promoter of disunity in Nigeria. This he has done again with the appointment of yet another northerner as the NIA Director General.
“Even at a point, the National Chairman of the President’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun had to openly fault the appointments made by the President, saying that as many as three people were appointed from one ward in a local government in the north.
“The implication of what the President has done is that, when Security Council meeting is held today, apart from one or two insignificant people, those in the meeting will be people from one section of the country.
“Even para-military agencies are headed by people from President Buhari’s section of the country. This is unfair.”
Reminding Nigerians of his earlier warnings that President Buhari was operating as a president of the Northern Nigeria only and the the appointments made by the President negated the principle of federal character, Governor Fayose said; “Those who argued then that the President made the appointments on merit should come to the open to tell Nigerians, especially those from the south that there is no one that merited appointment as Director General of NIA.
“Like I said before, those politicians, who painted the picture of a changed President Buhari to Nigerians before the 2015 presidential election must have seen now that he (Buhari) can never change from an ethnic champion to a nationalist,” Governor Fayose said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fayose raps Buhari over appointment of northerner as NIA DG

— 12th January 2018

…Says, ‘Buhari is unrepentant sectional leader’ Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has chided President Muhammadu Buhari over replacement of the sacked National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director General, Ambassador Ayo Oke with Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, a northerner, saying; “The President has further demonstrated to Nigerians that he is an unrepentant sectional leader, who does not…

  • More mobile policemen deployed to Benue

    — 12th January 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, has promised that the police would restore sanity in Benue, insisting that the problem between farmers and herdsmen in the state was not insurmountable. Habila, who made the promise while deploying more mobile policemen to some troubled areas of Benue on…

  • Yusuf Buhari to be discharged soon – Presidency

    — 12th January 2018

    JulianaTaiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has disclosed that Yusuf Buhari, who was was involved in a motorbike accident that resulted in head injury and broken limp, will soon be discharged. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Yusuf, who was admitted into Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, on December 26,…

  • Arrested militant leader killed in gun battle in Bayelsa

    — 12th January 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The arrested militant leader, Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo aka Karowei, has been killed in a gun battle while trying to escape. According to the military Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (ODS), Karowei after his arrest confessed to several crimes in Ekeremor and Burutu local government areas in Bayelsa and Delta states respectively. He…

  • Facebook plans major changes to news feed

    — 12th January 2018

    Facebook is to change how its news feed works, making posts from businesses, brands and media less prominent. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share